By BENJAMIN BAUGH
Sports Writer
More than 400 athletes will be showcasing their fitness level, strength, flexibility and power this weekend at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center in Punta Gorda.
The FN Thunderdome “Time to Commit” CrossFit competition will have those athletes compete over two days in six different phases, three on Saturday and the remaining three on Sunday.
Mike Marsh will be one of the volunteer judges in the event.
“I had always wanted to do that (judge), it’s a very professional organization, very well put together,” said Marsh. “It’s the only event I’ve ever been a judge at where we’ve had practices for judging and actually had standards that we had to meet.”
Marsh is a certified CrossFit judge. He became involved with the sport through a group of co-workers, who were working to improve their quality of life and fitness level.
“I just started coming here about four or five years ago, and fell in love with this gym (CrossFit Punta Gorda),” said Marsh.
However, it was the type of workout at the gym that he found appealing and served as the impetus to continue with the sport.
“You do it in groups, rather than just going into the gym and doing your own thing,” said Marsh. “CrossFit is different modalities of fitness.”
The six phases will serve as a barometer in gauging the athletes’ strength and weaknesses, said Marsh.
The first event will be a 600-meter run, followed by three reps of the clean, where the athlete will pull the bar off the floor and to their shoulders to get a maximum weight.
“The athletes will be judged on two different scores, the first will be their time in the run, but the faster you run, the less energy you’ll have to do the three cleans,” said Marsh. “They’ll try to max out their cleans, so there’s going to be a lot of big weight being lifted.”
The second phase will be a squat snatch and a wall ball, the third phase is what’s referred to as guzzling and will more than likely have the most spectators, the modality is intense and demanding, said Marsh.
“It’s 18 minutes of hell ... 200 jump rope (repetitions), followed by 20 front squats, followed by 20 burpees, followed by 100 jump rope (repetitions) ... and it just keeps going,” said Marsh.
There will be no rest for the weary as the competition on Sunday will be just as demanding.
“They (the athletes) probably won’t be doing much Saturday night,” said Marsh.
Sunday’s phases include the yoke carry, with the athletes carrying a weighted metal frame on their back along with pull-ups, the fifth event will be a calorie row, followed by front lunges and in the RX division the phase will include an 80-foot handstand walk; the final phase is working with a 150 pound D-Ball, where the athlete will have to run up and down a 40-foot area as often as they can for 10 minutes. Every time an athlete drops the ball, they have to do what’s referred to as a clean over their back three times, and then do a series of pull-ups before they can run again.
The competition starts at 7 a.m. each morning. There will be vendors at the event. Tickets are $20 for both days or $15 for one day. For more information you can access the competition website at fnthunderdome.com.
