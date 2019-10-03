WEST VILLAGES — Bringing together what he calls his "all stars" of market vendors, Lee Perron is ready to take on the West Villages.
Wednesday morning, the plaza at CoolToday Park was filled with Perron's 40 best vendors. Shoppers could get everything from fresh vegetables to plants during the first Atlanta Braves farmer's market.
And the shoppers showed up.
"We've had a great turnout for an inaugural market," Perron said.
At around 10 a.m. Wednesday Perron said that he expected 500 people to move through the market at the rate they were coming to the park.
"The turnout has been great because North Port and West Villages are underserved," Perron said.
This is the first market to open in the West Villages and the first to operate after the loss of the North Port market over a year ago. Perron also manages Englewood's Thursday market on West Dearborn Street, and the Venice downtown market on Saturdays.
Like the other markets Perron manages it's a nonprofit, and accepts SNAP payments. The markets are 501(c)(3) and donate to local organizations. The Braves market donates to the North Port Salvation Army Food Bank and Englewood's Community Care Clinic.
SNAP, the supplemental nutritional assistance program, formerly known as food stamps, provides food benefits and assistance in Florida.
Those who use SNAP can scan their card and receive credits they can use at the market. The market will also match up to $40 for their Fresh Access Bucks, which is a program that doubles the SNAP credits for every $40 spent at the market.
The Atlanta Braves market at CoolToday Park, 18800 S. West Villages Parkway, North Port, operates from 8 a.m. to noon on Wednesday through March.
For more information on the market visit www.bravesfarmersmarket.org.
