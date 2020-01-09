FSW Collegiate High School college night
GRAPHIC PROVIDED

PUNTA GORDA — Florida SouthWestern Collegiate High School will be hosting Parent Informational Nights for current 8th graders interested in joining the Class of 2024.

Each informational session starts at 6 p.m., in the high school cafeteria in Building K. The information nights are being held on Jan. 23, Jan. 29, and Feb. 4.

Students and their parents must attend one of these informational sessions to be considered for the upcoming new student lottery that will happen on March 4 for the incoming freshmen Class of 2024.

No RSVP is required. For more information, visit: www.fsw.edu/wp/cchs/ and view “Applications and Lottery”, or call the school at 941-637-5673.

