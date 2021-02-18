PUNTA GORDA - Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody awarded the Punta Gorda Police Department for its newly formed team dedicated to helping military veterans.
The Veteran Crisis Assistance Team (VCAT) was formed in December, and aims to handle situations involving veterans who need assistance or who are experiencing a mental health crisis.
About 15% of Punta Gorda’s population are veterans, PGPD Chief Pam Davis noted.
“I think that having a military member respond to another military member in crisis that is specifically trained on the services in the community that are available to help that veteran will go a long way,” Moody said Thursday. “Not only in improving the safety of this community by ensuring that we're getting help to those that need it, but by strengthening that trust, and the community as a whole. It is a brilliant idea.”
The team comprises PGPD officers who are serving or have served in the U.S. military.
Officers on the VCAT team work with local veteran organizations to make sure veterans in the community are connected with the right services and assist them in receiving the military benefits to which they’re entitled.
When a call comes into PGPD that involves a veteran in a crisis, whether a mental health or medical crisis, a VCAT officer responds to the scene.
“They can establish rapport very quickly,” Davis said Thursday. “They can talk about their experiences, they can understand what that veteran has been through, unlike somebody like me, who's never been a veteran.”
Moody said that the implementation of the VCAT team is particularly “sentimental and personal” because the oldest boy in her family just returned from Afghanistan.
The members of the VCAT have received specialized training in de-escalating situations involving military veterans in crisis.
Moody presented her “Back the Blue” awards to the VCAT’s officers Thursday at the Punta Gorda Public Safety Complex.
“We are honored that Attorney General Moody came to Punta Gorda to recognize the great work being done by our men and women,” Davis said. “We are very proud of what the VCAT has already accomplished for our veterans and look forward to the work they will do going forward.”
