Since 2011, Allegiant Air had 36 in-flight engine shutdowns with its now retired MD-80 fleet.
A new audit conducted by the Office of Inspector General and the U.S. Department of Transportation concluded this was, in part, “because (the Federal Aviation Administration) was ineffective at assessing and identifying the root cause of the problem,” the audit stated.
The audit, which was published Tuesday, was requested by a slew of U.S. representatives and senators who were concerned over safety issues at Allegiant Air. The report was titled: “FAA Needs To Improve Its Oversight To Address Maintenance Issues Impacting Safety at Allegiant Air”.
The report looked at the airline as well as the Federal Aviation Administration’s oversight of these issues to ensure corrective action was implemented.
Therefore, the Inspector General made nine recommendations to improve the effectiveness of the FAA’s oversight of air carrier maintenance programs. The FAA agreed with eight of those recommendations, and partially with one of them.
By June 30, the FAA agreed to implement two recommendations, which implement policies and procedures to monitor inspector compliance and perform a review of the administration’s root-cause analysis training to ensure it meets agency expectations. By Oct. 31, they will implement the remaining six.
Here’s what Allegiant had to say:
“Safety has always been — and will remain — at the heart of our operation, and fundamental to everything we do,” said Allegiant spokesperson Sonya Padgett. “We vehemently dispute any implications to the contrary. We continue to work with the FAA and other regulatory agencies to ensure we meet and exceed all Federal standards, and plan our future with complete commitment to vigilant monitoring and continuous improvement.”
“It is also important to note that this report primarily centers upon work with the FAA which occurred years ago, involving an aircraft type since retired from Allegiant’s fleet,” Padgett said. The airline retired the last of their MD-80s over a year ago, and now flies only Airbus A319s and A320s.
Allegiant uses a predictive maintenance service from Airbus called Skywise. This gives Allegiant the opportunity to address maintenance issues before they occur, so they don’t disrupt scheduled flights.
“Today we are an industry leader in reliability and service,” Padgett said.
For October, the Department of Transportation ranked Allegiant as having the fifth most flights arriving on-time at 83.4%, and with the lowest cancellation rate of 0.1%.
Here’s what Punta Gorda Airport had to say:
“We’re confident in Allegiant’s commitment to keeping it’s passengers and crews safe,” said airport spokesperson Kaley Miller.
Allegiant Air is the only commercial airline the airport currently has.
Here’s what Airport Authority Commissioner Rob Hancik had to say:
“Allegiant’s safety issues with the MD-80 aircraft are a mute point as they no longer fly the MD-80,” Hancik said, “but has enhanced FAA’s airline maintenance compliance as detailed in the (audit).”
“These FAA enhancements will be applicable to all airlines and to the benefit of air travelers,” he continued.
Here’s what the FAA had to say:
“The FAA has initiated compliance actions at Allegiant Air that have improved safety for the flying public, are generally consistent with FAA’s Compliance Program, and are in accordance with Safety Assurance System policies,” the FAA stated after reviewing the report. “Nonetheless, the FAA continually strives to enhance the agency’s oversight posture and, and we will work with the (Office of the Inspector General) regarding its draft report recommendations.”
