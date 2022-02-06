PUNTA GORDA — James Abraham, author of "Century: A People's History of Charlotte County," will give his second talk for FGCU's Black History Month Lecture Series on Monday at the Military Heritage Museum.
His topic "Black on Black Crime," will address crime in the Black community. The lecture starts at 10 a.m.
Abraham, who began to hold lecture series through FGCU several years ago, told The Daily Sun that "nothing big is being done on Black History Month in the county."
"I've been trying for years to get the school district involved," he said.
Sadly, a lot of our local prominent Black citizens would be lost to history if it weren't for those who uncovered their contributions, Abraham pointed out.
"Don Moore — a Sun reporter — stumbled across the Bailey brothers." Today, the Punta Gorda Airport terminal is named after the family whose sons served during World War II and made numerous contributions to the community.
He said there was little press when the first Black woman to graduate Charlotte High School — Gertha Jean Haddock, died.
"Her death was not remarked on in a manner befitting her contribution to history.
"Consider her brothers — Calvin and Ellison, who were also part of the first generation of education integration. Or John Henry Allen, the first Black postal worker and an NAACP leader. They're part of history, but are they recognized as such?"
Abraham said he began to give lectures through FGCU to make people aware of, among other things, Black Americans both living and dead, who contributed to our community. His research led him to publish a book containing multiple Black citizens who contributed to the quality of life we have today.
"Benjamin Baker ensured that there would be a Black public education apparatus in Charlotte County back when African-Americans were still being coerced into turpentine camps and road gangs," he said.
"Mary Nightingale and her husband, Abe, won the respect of east Englewood and McCall residents for their probity and leadership during the Thirties. They lived right here and are as much a part of our history as is Frederick Douglass or George Washington Carver."
He continued, "Look at today, where we have the late Isaac Thomas or the mother-son team of Martha R. Bireda, Ph.D. (author and director of the Blanchard House Museum) and Jaha Cummings (Punta Gorda City councilman), all three proud inheritors of generations of Black leadership."
Abraham talked about Sonja Wright — a native Punta Gorda resident who produced two histories of the community.
He said his research continues to discover more who made contributions to Charlotte County. "Through my work with Naomi Pringle, a Port Charlotte author of Jamaican heritage, I learned about the vibrant Caribbean culture right here in Charlotte County.
"This is all history, it's right here.
He gave a shout-out to Carmen E. Marshall of East Elementary School who has been organizing Black History Month activities for students in the school. She is the first Black teacher at the school in 50 years.
And closer to home, his wife Ginger, who retired three years ago, was the first Black teacher at Deep Creek Elementary School.
"The point is, that Black history is American history and it's our job to keep it vibrant and real."
For his lecture series, Abraham said he uses national examples to explain local issues.
"It all starts at home; if we understand how national systems work, we can point to local examples of where change is needed."
Each lecture costs $30 and all are from 10 a.m. to 11:30, Mondays.
Upcoming lectures in the series are: "A White Man's Country," February 21, and "Disparate Justice, Desperate Justice," on February 28.
For further information go to fgcu.edu, call 239-434-4838, or email jguerra@fgcu.edu. The Military Heritage Museum is located at 900 West Marion Avenue in Punta Gorda, phone 941-575-9002.
