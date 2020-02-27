PORT CHARLOTTE — Bruce Rougraff understands that some children experience difficulty when learning the task of reading.
Growing up, his son had trouble, which inspired him to write “Doubloon,” a book about a 9-year-old boy who tells the story about his first vacation in Southwest Florida.
Tommy and his brother, Auggie, dig up a rare find on the beach and it leads them on a chase for the truth of an ancient mystery and curse. The story takes place on Pine Island, and the characters have experiences on Gasparilla, Captiva, Useppa and Sanibel islands. The theme of the book is persistence.
“This is an exciting adventure book written to encourage young readers to let reading excite their world,” Rougraff said.
“Doubloon” in Spanish translates to a gold coin found in treasure chest.
The book actually started out as a manuscript for his grandkids. Rougraff was so excited when the book was published that he already has a sequel in the works. His next book will be entitled “Tarpon!” and it’s about a young boy who catches a large fish in Boca Grande that pulls him from the boat into the water. In the book he meets a wise old fisherman who teaches him valuable life lessons.
The book is available on Amazon as well as at Rum Bay on Palm Island.
Rougraff grew up in Texas and spent most of his weekends on Galveston Island, where he dug for treasure and rode the waves. Now he lives in Indianapolis with his wife, four grown children, and one grandchild. He also owns a place on Palm Island.
A book signing is planned from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Tide retail store in Boca Grande. Another is scheduled later that afternoon from 4 to 6 p.m at Rum Bay store on Palm Island.
For more information, visit www.doubloonthebook. If you’re interested in hosting a book signing event, contact the author via the above mentioned website.
Email: sue.erwin@yoursun.com
