Raised in Punta Gorda, author Jason Vuic went on to study overseas and earn his Ph.D. As an historian, he’s written several other books, some of which became best-sellers. He now lives in Texas with his wife and their two children.
"The Swamp Peddlers" is published by University of North Carolina Press.
PUNTA GORDA - Jason Vuic, who grew up in Punta Gorda, has earned a literary prize for his nonfiction book about the history of Southwest Florida development.
The Phillip and Dana Zimmerman Gold Medal Prize for Florida nonfiction at the Florida Book Awards comes with $500.
"I'm just really honored to have been recognized by the people at the Florida Book Awards; humbled, actually," Vuic said.
He said he knew land development would be "tricky" to cover, noting it could be perceived as "boring."
"So I tried hard to bring out the most interesting storylines and characters that made Florida what it is today."
The Daily Sun profiled Vuic in April for the launch of his book, "The Swamp Peddlers: How Lot Sellers, Land Scammers, and Retirees Built Modern Florida and Transformed the American Dream."
The book tells how low-cost lots sold by Florida developers in the 1950s were advertised nationally and set the course for the area's present-day demographics.
His described Charlotte County and Southwest Florida in the 1950s and 1960s as if "pop artist Andy Warhol had been a real estate developer, stamping out homesites instead of soup cans in a palmetto-ey boondock deep in the Florida bush."
He grew up in Punta Gorda, left Florida for college, then became a writer and history professor, he said.
Vuic has also written "The Yugo: the Rise and Fall of the Worst Car in History," and "The Yucks! Two Years in Tampa with the Losingest Team in NFL History."
After he left Punta Gorda, Vuic went on to attend Wake Forest University. He holds an M.A. in history from the University of Richmond, and a Ph.D. in history from Indiana University Bloomington.
He was named both a Rotary Ambassadorial Scholar and a Fulbright Scholar, and he has given invited talks at various universities, including Washington and Lee University, Ohio State University, and the Harvard Business School.
Vuic resides in Texas, but still visits Southwest Florida.
His book is available from online booksellers such as Amazon.com.
