Blackbird Aviation proposed site at PGD

The Blackbird Aviation mechanics facility was proposed to go on 66 acres on the left side of this aerial view of Punta Gorda Airport.

 PUNTA GORDA AIRPORT

PUNTA GORDA — A Fort-Myers based aviation company on Friday was close to signing a lease to build a mechanics facility on 66 acres at the Punta Gorda Airport, the firm confirmed.

"We are actively negotiating this today," Blackbird Aviation Group CEO Frank Matos said.

Airport spokesperson Kaley Miller confirmed that was underway as well.

"Economic Development has also been working with Blackbird, but (it) has not yet signed a lease," she said. 

The land is on the northeast end of the airport.


At a Charlotte County Airport Authority meeting this spring, Airport Chief Executive Officer James Parrish estimated the company's cost to build the facility could be $100 million.

The proposed maintenance, repair and overhaul facility, when completed, is expected to be about the size of a Walmart Supercenter.

Matos said he could not provide further information other than to say the deal was about to be completed.

"Details are coming next week for sure; we are meeting as we speak," he said.

After several months, Matos said the deal becoming a reality was "the icing on the cake."

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments