Prior to the start of the Florida International Air Show at Punta Gorda Airport Friday, Charlotte Technical College students enrolled in the aviation program got to see first-hand a preflight check on a military giant.
Shortly after 11 a.m., buses shuttled the students from an airport office over to the mammoth U.S. Air Force C-17 aircraft, which is the largest transport jet of its kind.
Dwarfing the tarmac at PGD, the 174-foot-long C-17 cast big shadows from its 170-foot wingspan.
Operated by a crew of three — a pilot, copilot and loadmaster — the cargo transport has a large aft door that can accommodate military vehicles and palletized cargo.
The students mulled around the jumbo jet, then were welcomed to board by members of the plane's crew. After a meet and greet, the students got to observe crew chiefs conducting preflight maintenance.
The Air Force's C-17 was one of the highlights at the air show last weekend.
The Air Force hosted the class Friday, which was part of the Air Force's recruitment efforts. Air Force Sgt. Luther R. Chase, who is a recruiter, said airshows are a way to introduce students to career opportunities in that branch of the service.
CTC's Aviation Maintenance Technician School is located on the airport's grounds and not on the public school district's grounds, which is unique.
"We don't usually build programs (that are) not on our property," said Charlotte County School Superintendent Steve Dionisio during the school's grand reveal in August.
For student Rebecca Anderson, "Airshows started it all for me."
"My father took me to air shows."
An adult student at CTC, Anderson, 23, is currently working but wanted to change career paths and follow the thing that interests her the most — planes.
Brandylynn Campbell, 18, is a high school student taking the aviation program at CTC. She, too, was drawn to learning about their mechanics and maintenance, she said.
Isaac White said he was always "interested in planes" and said that he is "actually doing what I love."
"The School of Aviation Maintenance is our newest program," said CTC director Deelynn Bennett.
Its inaugural class attracted 47 adults, 22 high school seniors, and 32 sophomores and juniors, she said.
The students enrolled in Airframe, Power Plant, or Airframe and Power Plant Mechanics programs will no doubt find jobs. According to Charlotte County Public Schools' website (www.yourcharlotteschools.net), aircraft technicians are sorely needed.
Some 30% of the workforce is at or near retirement, and over the next 20 years Boeing estimates there will be 750,000 new aircraft technicians needed.
Median pay is $69,040 per year/$33.19 per hour.
Tuition for Charlotte Tech's aviation program is around $5,800, but there are grants and scholarships available to students.
For information on the aviation program, go to https://www.yourcharlotteschools.net/site/Default.aspx?PageID=27160.
