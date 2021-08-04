The recent incident of a young couple being struck by lightning on a Sanibel beach struck a chord with many who have been caught outdoors when sudden storms arise.
Summertime in Florida is storm season, which is when most lightning occurs. However, people can be struck at any time of the year. But if you follow advice provided by The National Weather Service, you can stay safe during a storm.
Meteorologist Austen Flannery who works out of the National Weather Service’s Tampa office, said, “Lightning can strike from 10 miles away.” When asked how a lightning bolt can go sideways, such as what happened on Sanibel, he said lightning “follows the path of least resistance.”
“If you hear thunder, you’re close enough to be struck,” he reminded.
He said if you are outdoors, “move indoors.” But that isn’t enough: “Stay away from windows.” This is because if lightning strikes a tree and explodes it, projectiles can come hurtling through a window.
But you need to stay away from water inside the home as well. “Water conducts electricity,” he said. The same holds true with metal, Flannery added.
Lightning strike facts
From 2000 to the present, our area has had fatalities from lightning strikes, Flannery said. Charlotte and Sarasota counties each had three, and there was one fatality in DeSoto County. Lee County had 13 fatalities in that same time frame.
Charlotte County fatalities from lightning occurred in Charlotte Harbor (two) and on Gasparilla Island (one), he added.
Lightning strikes the U.S. about 25 million times a year. Nationwide, it kills 20 or more people a year, and hundreds more are severely injured.
From 2009 through 2018 and based on a U.S. population of 330 million, the average number of deaths from lightning was 27, and the average number of injuries per year was 243.
The odds of being struck by lightning in any given year, is one in 1.222 million; the odds of being struck in your lifetime, based on a lifespan of 80, is one in 15,300.
In 2020, three Floridians in various parts of the state were killed by lightning. One was doing lawn care, one was grilling, and one was working on a roof.
Those injured by lightning strikes might not report the incidents, Flannery added. And although Florida has long been known as the lightning capital of the world, well, that’s not totally accurate, he said.
There are a few locations in Africa and South America which can equal or beat Florida’s strikes, he said. Furthermore, 2009 to 2018 data shows the most average lightning flashes occurred, in this order — Texas, Florida, Oklahoma and Kansas. But more recent data shows Oklahoma might surpass Florida in the number of lightning strikes.
Flannery said The National Weather Service’s Tampa bureau has had its own radar hit by lightning. “Lightning can hit anywhere,” he said, with perhaps a hint of irony.
Keeping safe
The worst place to be is outdoors during a storm, which is where most lightning injuries occur. But if you cannot go inside a building, there are recommended places to head to outdoors.
“In reality, any storm is capable of producing lightning,” Flannery said. He said the majority of thunderstorms produce just one lightning strike. But suffice it to say that if that one strike targets you, it is one too many.
But even being inside your own home doesn’t mean you will be safe. Flannery said you can be struck by lightning through a landline, corded phone, or while taking a shower, bath, or washing the dishes.
That is why meteorologists urge the public to avoid being near water in their homes during a thunderstorm.
A person struck by lightning, they survive, can experience long-term consequences.
On The National Weather Service’s website (www.weather.gov/safety/lightning-survivor), one can read first-person stories from people who have been struck by lightning, and the medical effects of their encounter (www.weather.gov/safety/lightning-medical).
One survivor was struck while talking to her husband on her land line phone, warning him that a storm was coming. Right after she uttered those words, lightning came through her phone line. As a result she suffered petit mal seizures and was about to undergo brain surgery as medication could not control her seizures.
Besides being burnt — lightning’s temperature is 50,000 degrees F. — hotter than the surface of the sun, victims can suffer both short-term and long-term medical problems, such as a host of neurological problems, post-concussion symptoms such as headache and nausea, personality changes, and chronic pain and headaches.
