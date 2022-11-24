Awaken

Youth volunteers Tyler White, 18, Paige McDowell, 19, Adrian Pereira, 11, work with Melissa Lozano dishing out meals Wednesday at the Awaken Food Pantry in North Port.

NORTH PORT — Angela Engel waits 11 months each year to eat a plate full of specially made stringbeans served from Antonio Pereira's food truck the day before Thanksgiving.

"They are so good," said Awaken Food Pantry Leader Engel, who barely has enough time to stop and eat a meal during the morning-long giveaway. "We are so blessed to have Antonio and his family and staff come to Awaken and feed the masses. They made enough for 300 today."


