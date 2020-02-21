The Community Leader Breakfast was held Feb. 20 at the Charlotte Harbor Yacht Club.
The event was presented by Gulf Coast Partnership, Together Charlotte and Healthy Charlotte. It was sponsored by JFCS of the Suncoast, Charlotte Behavioral Health Care, Virginia B. Andes Volunteer Community Clinic and The Homeless Coalition.
Four awards were presented at the breakfast and the recipients of three Community Leader Awards were: Stan Weyer, Administrator at Solaris Healthcare Charlotte Harbor; Mike Zurbrigen, co-founder of Euro-Wall Systems; and Jim Wall and Robin Roleson of CareerSouce Southwest Florida.
The Community Champion Award went to Deputy First Class Louis Henyecz of the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office.
