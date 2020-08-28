“The tension was so thick — it almost appeared as if you were in slow motion.”
That’s what Florida Civil Rights activist Rodney Hurst said in a virtual meeting Thursday evening about his experience on Aug. 27, 1960, when he escaped an angry white mob that rampaged through Jacksonville streets because he and a few other teenagers dared to integrate a lunch counter. The group was attacked by more than 200 whites with baseball bats and ax handles.
“It was never about a hot dog and a Coke,” Hurst said about the 1960 sit-in demonstration. “We sought to protest segregation peacefully, and were met with a vicious and violent response.”
The day would come to be known as “Ax Handle Saturday” and the historical exhibition was commemorated Thursday evening in an online event sponsored by the Charlotte County Democratic Party.
At the age of 15, Hurst was president of the youth council of the NAACP and he participated in the demonstration in downtown Jacksonville when he was 16.
“When we refused to leave, they closed the lunch counter,” Hurst said. “After two hours we left. There was a huge crowd and we would get pushed and stuck with pins from the white people. One lady stepped on my foot with the back of her heel, which was very painful — but we did not engage — we just kept on walking through the crowd back to the church where we left from. We had one white college student who joined us because he wanted to be supportive ... and he also became the target of their scorn.”
Hurst recalls local hardware stores were giving out free ax handles that day to prepare for the backlash, so he knew anything could happen, but decided to partake in the sit-in anyway.
He said the men tried to protect young females at the demonstration as best they could. Stores were locking their doors and their only option was to run to safety.
“Many people in the white community didn’t even know the demonstrations were going on because the local press blacked out the news of our arrival,” Hurst said. “We never saw any police the entire time we were there. The police knew something was going to happen, but they did nothing. It’s a day that I revisit many times a day. You remember these things because they are as much a part of your life as anything else.”
Hurst has written two books about his experiences and has dedicated his life to fighting injustices.
“The civil rights movement of the 1950s and 1960s represented an emerging youth leadership,” he said. “We have an obligation to today’s generation to tell our story. The struggle continues.”
Charlotte County resident and book publisher James Abraham organized and moderated the event.
“What a compelling story,” Abraham said, after hearing the author speak. “The worst part about it is many of the elements that Mr. Hurst mentioned ... we’re still dealing with today. I think the fact that we are talking and listening is a step in the right direction.”
For more information, visit www.rodneyhurst.com.
