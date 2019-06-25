Crew leader Cole MacLean has just come back to his roofing job after dropping a fellow worker off after he overheated.
"He just got too hot," MacLean said, adding it also could've been a stomach bug.
"When you're sick and in the heat, it gets really hard," said Wyatt Perry, who has worked with Galloway Roofing for over a month.
MacLean also brought grocery bags full of Gatorade and water, which the crew uses to survive the heat.
"It gets hotter every year," MacLean said, with May having the highest average temperature on record, according to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) data.
Tuesday the four-person crew was re-roofing an Englewood home, taking out the rotten wood and replacing it with more wood, sealant and metal. They have to be careful, though, with the height, and heat-absorbing materials, adding at least 20 degrees to the already 100-degree heat index melting Floridians this week.
"There's a stopping point where you're exhausted," Perry said. "Your head starts rushing."
"You stop sweating (due to dehydration) and start feeling cold," added George Dale, who has worked with the company since 2016.
Their boots also start squeaking on the roof "because they were so full of sweat," Perry said.
And surprisingly, more clothing is better. "You have to have the right material," said MacLean, who wears fishing shirts while on the job.
The crew starts at 6:30 a.m., taking a few breaks in between. Tuesday, they anticipated being done at 3 p.m. if everything went smoothly.
Roofers aren't the only people susceptible to heat exhaustion. Construction workers and other people with occupations spent mainly outdoors are also at risk.
Those at the greatest risk for heat-related illness include infants and children up to 4 years of age, as well as people 65 years and older. People who are overweight, ill or on certain medications are also at risk, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“Due to the high temperatures and high humidity, we have responded to several heat-related calls recently,” said Charlotte County Deputy Chief of Fire and EMS Mike Davis. “The heat can be dangerous even when out fishing on the water, so we encourage everyone to take precautions and stay hydrated when outside in this heat.”
Since Friday, North Port's Fire and EMS division reported one call due to dehydration, one call due to heat cramps and one call due to heat syncope, a mild form of heat illness.
Charlotte County Fire & EMS reported seven cases of heat exhaustion since June 18.
Though it's hot out, the crew prefers the hot to the cold.
"Your hands stiffen, your boots don't stick as well (to the roof)," MacLean said.
Roofing was ranked the fourth most dangerous job with 91 fatal and 2,810 nonfatal injuries in 2017, according to a Bureau of Labor Statistics report. Not only are they at risk for slipping and falling, but also heat-related illnesses.
In 2017, out of the 5,147 job-related deaths recorded, 38 were due to exposure to temperature extremes on the job.
