The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a baby girl.
Deputies responded to a call of an infant not breathing on Wednesday around 2:30 p.m., according to an incident report.
When a deputy arrived at the home on the 29500 block of Shell Creek Court in Punta Gorda, EMS was performing CPR on the baby inside a carport.
The baby’s father and grandmother were initially there watching, but were removed while EMS worked on the child, the report stated.
At 2:46 p.m., a battalion chief notified a doctor at Bayfront Health Punta Gorda of the incident and the child was declared deceased.
Crime scene tape was set up around the house and the Major Crimes Unit responded to investigate.
The Florida Department of Children and Families also responded due to the death of the infant and the condition of three other children, according to the report.
