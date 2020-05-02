Many retailers can open Monday at 25% capacity, but not everyone is ready to make the move.
Serena Wyckoff, co-owner of Copperfish Books in Punta Gorda, said after a lot of thought and discussion they've decided to take a wait-and-see approach, and will not open the sales floor for now.
"We will continue to offer contactless pickup, free local delivery, and of course, shipping services," Wyckoff said. "You can still call us for recommendations, to find out what’s new, and to place an order. We’ve missed our customers and look forward to welcoming you back to a safe environment for you and for us."
Employees are in the store from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday to answer the phone, receive shipments and prepare orders. For more information, call 941-205-2560.
The Port Charlotte Town Center mall does not appear to be opening Monday.
"Port Charlotte Town Center is focused on providing a safe and enjoyable reopening experience and plans to announce an official date soon," General Manager Barbara Roche said in an email responding to the Sun's inquiry. "We are inspired by the resilience of our community and we look forward to safely welcoming back our guests."
Movie theaters are not among businesses allowed to reopen.
Retail giant TJX, which owns Marshalls, TJ Maxx, HomeGoods and HomeSense, said it is implementing a host of new protocols before reopening with no specified date. The company advised checking with individual stores.
The Massachusetts-based company closed stores in nine countries as well as its online shopping sites, distribution centers and offices several weeks ago, TJX President Ernie Herman said in a press release that also said:
"For our associates, we are prepared to follow newly established health protocols, provide personal protective equipment, and implement social distancing working practices. In our stores, we are installing Plexiglass partitions near cashiers, adding social distancing markers in our queue lines, implementing new processes for handling merchandise returns, and instituting new cleaning regimens, including enhancing cleaning of high-touch surfaces throughout the day."
Some locally owned businesses, however, are ready to reopen Monday, also with new protocols.
The Lofty Fig, a gift store on U.S. 41 near Midway Boulevard in Port Charlotte, was allowed to stay open because it sold soap and offered shipping, proprietor Geri Joseph said. But she decided to close to be safe. On Monday, however, she will be open by personal appointment. She will be working with one customer at a time, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. To make an appointment, call 941-883-2948.
Joseph's fiance, Karl Vice, owns Infinity Diamonds nearby on U.S. 41. He had to layoff his one employee, but he and that person will be back in business Monday through Saturday. With 1,000 square feet of space, he believes customers can maintain their distance. There also is hand sanitizer stationed throughout the store.
During the shutdown, Vice said he has been buying gold and other precious jewelry from people who found themselves out of work and in need of cash.
"Gold is actually pretty high right now," he said, advising potential sellers to read online reviews of buyers and look for longstanding community ties.
Goodwill's retail stores opened Friday. The Punta Gorda store had a 40-person limit, an employee there said, and shoppers were within that number.
Businesses that counted on big gatherings, like Balloon Excitement of Port Charlotte, still struggle as large gatherings are banned. Proprietor Robin Taylor said she is learning how to market directly to individuals, for example, selling birthday balloon yard displays. She is hoping for high school graduation sales now.
Teresa Benes, owner of Strawberry Moon Home Decor and Gifts in North Port, is excited to report that her shop will be reopening on Monday.
She will provide hand sanitizer for customers while shopping and she has a UV machine that she'll use to put cash and pens through in order to kill germs after every customer.
"I have two air purifier machines coming that will purify the air twice an hour, this kills airborne viruses and bacteria," Benes said. "I also have a mask that at any request I will put on if someone feels uncomfortable, but I will not be wearing gloves. I sanitize all day and we will continue to sanitize our counter areas, doors, testers, etc. I am looking forward to seeing everyone again, but if you are coughing or sneezing, please stay home."
She said because her store is a small boutique and not a big box store, the maximum capacity is 10 people at any time.
"I don't think we'll have any problem with our customers respecting each other's space," Benes said. "If there are any issues we will ask people to wait outside until a customer leaves."
Hours of operation will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
BUSINESSES OPENING MONDAY:
BUSINESSES OPEN NOW:
Books a Million stores are currently open and operating at 25% capacity.
Hours are 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.
Employees are wearing masks, and customers are encouraged to wear masks, but it's not required.
Seating is closed in the cafe area and food is not available.
Hobby Lobby in Cocoplum Plaza in North Port is currently open and operating at 25% capacity.
Hours are 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.
