The past week has seen its fair share of Bandit representatives in Orlando. There was the Mitey Mite team that was invited to play in two playoff games, the Pee Wee football team that just missed out on a return run to the Pop Warner Superbowl, and of course the JV team that won their Superbowl game. Not to be outdone by the boys however, the Lady Bandits had their own squad in Orlando, as the Pee Wee Cheerleaders placed fourth in regionals and took their talent to the national level at ESPN’s Wide World of Sports.
The Lady Bandits took to the mat at the national event for the first time in 16 years. Although they weren’t able to walk away victorious, their run is nothing to hang their heads about.
On a night of practice for the three football teams and cheer squad heading to Orlando, it was the cheerleaders that were the last to stop practice, perfecting their craft and taking conductive criticism from their coaches. 19 girls, some of them cheering for the last seven years, made up the team that represented the Bandits cheer team along with being the face of the local and regional groups.
Two hours a night, three nights a week was the norm for the team that put in all the hard work to do something that hadn’t been done in over a decade, all the while cheering on their team no matter the weather or location. From Port Charlotte to Orlando, in the heat or the rain, these girls have been the ones that relentlessly back their team and organization.
The memories that were made this season and at the national level are something these girls can hold onto for a lifetime, and to be the first Bandit Cheerleaders to make it to Nationals in 16 years is something they should feel extremely proud of.
The coaches for the Lady Bandits included head cheer coach Erika Cornwell as well as assistants Tiffany Hurcomb, Sharon Gibbs, Jessica Harris, Helena Mullen and cheer director Ashley Bowman.
