The Port Charlotte Bandits are Pop Warner Super Bowl Champions. The Bandits won the Super Bowl in the JV division at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex 28-8 on Thursday, after winning their first bowl game 38-6 on Monday.
For many of these players, this will be the last time they put on a Bandits uniform– as a majority will ascend to the high school ranks next year– and they’re going out on top, as many of them expected coming into the season. The boys from Murdock, Port Charlotte and Punta Gorda middle schools came together with one goal this season, and they completed it; win the Super Bowl.
The Bandits defeated the Marsh Creek Eagles from Pennsylvania on Monday to setup their final game, against the Almadan Mustangs of California Thursday afternoon.
Like most teams before them, the Mustangs were unable to do anything offensively against the Bandits stout defense, not scoring until the last drive of the game. And like all teams before them, the Mustangs fell to the Bandits, as they capped off their undefeated season.
The Bandits were also only stopped twice on offense during the game, the first drive of the game that ended in a lost fumble, and their second to last drive of the game with a turnover on downs. The Bandits scored on their last drive of the game to go up 28-0 and looked on their way to another shutout before the Mustangs scored in garbage time.
Offensively for the Bandits, Jaquavis Lee scored two touchdowns to go along with touchdowns from Bryan Augustin and Connor Trim. Trim, Gerald Johnson Jr. and Tyrell Luther were part of the Bandit defense that forced three turnovers on downs a 3-and-out punt, and an interception by Edd Guerrier. The Mustangs totaled just three first downs before their final drive.
Luther talked before their games this week about how much fun it is playing with this group that acts like a family, which he knows a little about, considering he has four brothers currently playing football.
“I love the way they (the team) acts,” said Luther. “It’s just amazing. I expect everyone to do their job and have fun.”
Luther is one of eight kids on the Bandits that have now played twice at the Pop Warner Nationals. Nicholas Catalini, Brady Davis, Bryce Eaton, Edd Guerrier, Salvatore Keane, Deotishea Whitfield and Ethan Zylstra were also part of a Bandits team that made it to Nationals in 2016–the first time in over 20 years.
Catalini and Trim are part of a big reason why the Bandits defense has been so impenetrable this season, as the coaches said the two linebackers are leaders on the field and will often take control of the defense.
The two have been playing against each other since they were five, and have been teammates for the last two years, they said. Catalini and Trim told of how they will let the defensive line know which gaps to cover and the defensive backs what coverage to be in.
The Bandits as a team played with something every championship team finds at some point: trust. For a team that is full of 12 and 13-year-olds, it is a thing of beauty to see the trust each player puts into the man next to him. The coaching staff trusts the kids and the kids trust the staff. It was evident during the game against Almadan that the Bandits expected nothing but perfection from each other.
During the week, the Bandits were involved in activities around the Wide World of Sports Complex and two players came away winners in competitions. Augustin won the fastest skill runner competition and Guerrier had the fastest overall time in the obstacle course. Upon their arrival back home Thursday night, the Bandits were met with a surprise welcome home party.
The Bandits Roster: Brayan Augustin, Nicholas Catalini, Myron Charles, Brady Davis, Dustin Douglas, Bryce Eaton, Schleidens Goudette, Edd Guerrier, Gerald Johnson Jr., Salvatore Keane, Jaquavis Lee, Chavis Lizana Jr., Tyrell Luther, Lucas Millman, Anthony Mojica, Emanuel Oliviery, Dominick Pipitone III, Jaekwon Pringle, Isaac Schaeffer, Haden Skellett, Connor Trim, Tyler Vinacco, Deotishea Whitfield, Frank Wittman, Ethan Zylstra...Coaches: Dustin Baca, Edward Balcomb, John Donlan, Robert Douglas, Darryl Haynes, William Helms, Dominick Pipitone and Team Mom Kelly Jones
