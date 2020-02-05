PORT CHARLOTTE — Port Charlotte’s Over the Bridge Bar & Grill closed its doors Wednesday.
The bar’s owner, Charles Johnson, announced Wednesday via Facebook the establishment at 4300 Kings Highway will permanently close.
“We are no longer allowed to have any type of live entertainment on the premises,” Johnson said in a Facebook post. “We were working diligently on becoming a premium live entertainment venue.”
Johnson declined to comment Wednesday.
Just 11 days earlier, there was a fatal shooting in the bar’s parking lot after a hip-hop show. Two people were later charged in connection with the crime.
Johnson posted a letter from the landlord stating the bar was in violation of its lease. The bar is listed in the lease as a “restaurant,” the letter said, and that the landlord learned the bar “is selling tickets and/or producing live musical performances.”
The bar owners were asked to cure the violation in 20 days.
The bar originally opened in late June, according to previous reports.
Because of this announcement, the bar’s March 12 show with Walter Trout & Shaw Davis and the Black Ties has moved to Premier Banquet Hall, 24411 Rampart Blvd. in Port Charlotte.
