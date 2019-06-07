The Charlotte Stone Crabs team is hosting an Alzheimer’s Awareness Night June 21, while playing the Lakeland Flying Tigers.
If you go, you can wear purple to celebrate The Longest Day, an Alzheimer’s Association fundraising initiative, according to a news release.
It’s all about combating “the darkness of Alzheimer’s” through activity on the summer solstice June 21, which is a day with the most sunlight of the year.
The Alzheimer’s Association Brain Bus will also be onsite starting at 5 p.m., according to the release.
You can visit the bus to learn more about Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias, find local support, and learn how to reduce risks.
All services are free.
“We are so glad the Charlotte Stone Crabs are joining us in the fight to end Alzheimer’s by hosting an awareness night,” said Lisa Kiddon, The Longest Day development manager for the Alzheimer’s Association’s Gulf Coast Chapter. “There are more than 560,000 Floridians living with Alzheimer’s, so we really appreciate the efforts of our local community members to ensure that those individuals have access to the care, support and resources our organization has to offer.”
Alzheimer’s disease is the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States.
The Charlotte Sports Park is at 2300 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and the game will begin at 6:30 p.m.
Groups can purchase 10 or more tickets in advance for $10 each, with $5 from every ticket donated to the Alzheimer’s Association.
For more information call 941-206-4487, or visit www.alz.org/thelongestday.
New ‘master builder’Thomas “TJ” Thornberry of Thornberry Custom Builders in Punta Gorda, is now a Florida Certified Master Builder, according to a news release.
Thornberry is a Charlotte County native and started Thornberry Custom Builders, Inc. in 2004.
Florida Certified Master Builders must “meet strict requirements and demonstrate a proven track record of building expertise, business stability, integrity and exceptional customer service,” according to the release.
For more information, go to flcertifiedmasterbuilder.com
Green contest finalists Green Living Green Planet in Punta Gorda announced finalists for its Drink Out of Anything But Plastic contest.
The children created projects promoting alternatives to plastic bottles, according to a release.
Fourth- and fifth-grade student finalists from East Elementary School won stainless steel water bottles and a cash award was given to the class for projects focused on sustainability.
Green Living Green Planet’s goal is “to educate the public and increase awareness about sustainable healthier lifestyle choices that promote overall wellness for people, other species, and the planet.”
For more information, go to greenlivinggreenplanet.com/
News of Note
