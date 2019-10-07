Bayshore park bathrooms closed
The main restroom at Bayshore Live Oak Park, 22959 Bayshore Road is closed for repairs, Charlotte County announced Monday.
Portable toilets will be set up until Charlotte Harbor Water Association repairs a faulty backflow valve. It was not immediately known Monday when the repairs would be completed.
For information, contact Michelle Long at Michelle.Long@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Libraries opening late Oct. 11
These Charlotte County library locations will open at 11:30 a.m. on Oct. 11, Charlotte County announced.
• Libraries and History Services Administration, 2050 Forrest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte
• Englewood Charlotte Public Library, 3450 North Access Road, Englewood
• Mid-County Regional Library, 2050 Forrest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte
• Port Charlotte Public Library, 2280 Aaron St., Port Charlotte
• Punta Gorda Charlotte Library, 401 Shreve St., Punta Gorda
For information, contact Terri Crawford at 941-613-3189, or Terri.Crawford@CharlotteCountyFl.gov.
Pool Closed Oct. 12
The Ann and Chuck Dever Regional Park pool, 7001 San Casa Dr., Englewood, will be closed for public swimming Oct. 12 to host the Englewood Pioneer Day’s cardboard boat races and shipwreck dance events.
Both events are free to the public. Gates open for the cardboard boat races at 9 a.m. and the shipwreck dance at 5:30 p.m. For information, visit www.englewoodpioneerdays.com.
The pool will reopen Oct. 13 for all regularly scheduled activities.
For information, contact Sean Vitarelli at 941-681-3744 or Sean.Vitarelli@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Free Shredding
Chelsea Place Senior Care is hosting a “Shred-a-Thon” from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 12, at its Senior Day Care center, 3626 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte.
Area residents can bring their unwanted or outdated personal and confidential papers to be shredded for free.
There will be a professional shredding company on site that will securely shred documents.
Chelsea Place is sponsoring the October event along with Discount Med Direct and the National Cremation Society.
For additional information, call 941-787-0687.
PGI Master Gardener Plant Clinic
The PGI Master Gardener Plant Clinic will meet at 2 p.m., Oct. 15 at the Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association, 2001 Shreve St., Punta Gorda.
Master Gardener Donna Worthley will be presenting an update on Lethal Bronzing, a palm disease that has the potential to do serious damage to local landscapes. She will also be addressing the topic of Ganoderma Butt Rot in Palms and other general questions regarding keeping our landscape palms healthy and attractive.
Volunteer Master Gardeners will be available following the program to answer other landscape questions.
Bring any specimens in a sealed baggie, and photos of gardening problems are always helpful. This program is free to the public and there is no need to register. Further information contact Nancy Palmer at 941-286-6111.
Casino trip
St. Mary Academy is having an Immokalee Casino Trip Nov. 11 for $25 per person in advance. Departure one is 9 a.m., at Walmart Murdock Port Charlotte parking lot. Departure two is at 9:20 a.m., at Walmart Jones Loop Punta Gorda parking lot.
Prepaid reservations should be made by Nov. 7. For more information call Dave Sloma 941-624-0550.
Snacks, water and games will be provided. All profits will benefit children with learning disabilities.
VA benefits, health care presentation
Chelsea Place Senior Care is hosting a presentation Oct. 17 on how veterans’ benefits may reimburse health care services.
Ivey Winkler, Charlotte County Veteran Services officer, is the featured speaker. In addition to health care, she will advise veterans and their families on: VA aid and attendance, veterans compensation, pension benefits, burial benefits, dependent and surviving spouse benefits, and more.
The event is from 5:30-7 p.m. at Chelsea Place Senior Day Care center, 3626 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. For more information or to RSVP, contact Chelsea Place Senior Research Specialist Amie Conti at 941-787-0687 or aconti@chelseaplacecare.com.
Music from veterans
The Military Heritage Museum in Punta Gorda is hosting a musical event from 5-7 p.m., Oct. 10, in the P-51 Club.
It will feature music from Veterans Initiative for Therapeutic Arts (VITA).
Purchase of a membership All Access Pass for the day is required. There is a $10 cover charge, which includes beer, wine, soft drinks and pizza.
The mission of VITA is to promote creative writing, musical and visual arts as a therapeutic outlet for veterans to potentially help process and overcome traumatic events. For more on VITA visit: www.vitaarts.org.
The museum is at 900 West Marion Avenue in Punta Gorda. For more information visit www.militaryheritagemuseum.org or call 941-575-9002.
Charlotte County Habitat for Humanity fundraiser
Charlotte County Habitat for Humanity is holding a fun-filled night at Visani Comedy Dinner Theater, 2400 Kings Highway in Port Charlotte, Wednesday Oct. 30.
Comedian Sid Davis will provide an evening of laughter beginning at 8 p.m.
Tickets ($10 with a 2 item minimum purchase) are available at Charlotte County Habitat ReSale Stores located at: 1750 Manzana Avenue, Punta Gorda; 2440 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte; 1354 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte; 3949 S. Access Road, Englewood; and at their Punta Gorda office.
Ticket proceeds will benefit local families in need of safe, affordable homes. For more information, contact Jan Nick at 941-639-3162.
Democratic Women's Club meeting
The Democratic Women's Club of Charlotte County will hold their monthly meeting on Monday, Oct. 14. The meeting is held at 3596 Tamiami Trail, Unit 202 in Port Charlotte.
A social time begins at 10:30 a.m., followed by the program and meeting at 11:00 a.m.
The guest speaker will be Charlotte County School Board member Cara Reynolds.
Republican forum luncheon
The Peace River Federated Republican Women’s Forum will be meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 9, at the Punta Gorda Isles Yacht Club, 1780 West Marion Avenue, Punta Gorda.
The meeting will begin at noon and end at 1 p.m. (with social time 11:30 a.m. to noon). Lunch is $20 for members and $22 for guests.
For reservations, email: peaceriverforum@gmail.com or call: 941-916-7224. Reservations must be made no later than Friday, Oct. 4.
We are delighted to announce that our speaker will be Kayley Miller, Marketing and Public Relations for Punta Gorda Airport.
Blood drive, donors needed
The Florida Blood Center’s Bloodmobile needs donors and The Florida Blood Centers will be collecting blood on Sunday, Oct. 13, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Burnt Store Presbyterian Church (BSPC) in Punta Gorda.
There is a critical need for all types of blood. If supplies are not replenished it can lead to postponement of critical medical treatment so the blood center is pleading for all, eligible and new donors to donate as soon as possible. The “Thank You Gift” will be a free one Blood Cancer Awareness tee shirt, a key chain, a Chick-fil-A coupon card (while supplies last) and a wellness check up including blood pressure, cholesterol screening, iron count, pulse, and temperature.
For more information contact the church office at 941-639-0001 during normal business hours 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to noon on Friday or by e-mail to office@bspconline.org.
Burnt Store Presbyterian Church is at 11330 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda.
