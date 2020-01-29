PORT CHARLOTTE — Middle school students pledged to be the "I" in KIND Wednesday as a part of the Great Kindness Challenge.
About a dozen kids from Port Charlotte Middle School's Kindness Club cheered on each student to smile.
The challenge lasts all week, going until Friday, encouraging Port Charlotte Middle School students to be a little kinder with 50 tasks, a handful thanking important school faculty and staff, some picking up trash and one to even make a new friend.
At the end of the week, anyone who turns in a checklist, regardless of how many activities are completed, will receive a bracelet reminding them "kindness is cool" and other fun messages. Students who submit a checklist with 40 or more tasks complete will be submitted to a drawing for Chic-fil-A and Walmart gift cards.
The school's wellness coordinator and physical education coach, Lori Renne, started spreading kind and encouraging words by writing them on index cards and posting them to a bulletin board. Kids throughout the day can take a message they need.
"A lot of kids come in with negative energy and stress ... Kids are melting down every day, they're involved in so much," Renne said. "If they're having a down day, they can take one."
Renne replenishes the board every day with these handwritten messages, as they go fast. Before second period even started Wednesday, half the board's cards were already gone.
After Renne started the board, kids started coming up to her wanting to create a club to spread more acts of kindness.
Though the school isn't all rainbows and butterflies all the time, Renne believes they have made a difference.
"They're paying attention," Renne said, with librarians reporting dozens of "thank yous" from students and just a more pleasant atmosphere. "I hope it's making an impact."
Feb. 17 is National Random Acts of Kindness Day, and the Kindness Club is hoping to write thank you notes to veterans at Douglas T. Jacobson State Veteran's Nursing Home.
The next Kindness Club meeting is Feb. 7 starting at 8 a.m. in the school's media center.
