The Benefit Concert featuring “Yesterday: A Tribute to the Beatles” held at The Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center Sunday Jan. 26, raised funds for The Charlotte Chorale.
Over 650 people were in attendance for the once a year benefit concert including young, to young at heart, fans to experience the performance of the Las Vegas-based group.
“The annual benefit concerts are important fund raising events we look forward to every year to support the Charlotte Chorale’s mission of bringing quality choral music to Charlotte County” said Janet Sims, marketing director.
Next year’s benefit concert will feature “Decades Rewind” a fast-paced musical experience showcasing rock and pop music spanning years of iconic hit records.
For more information on the Charlotte Chorale visit: www.charlottechorale.com
