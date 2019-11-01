CSpets102919A

Despite being well dressed as Beetlejuice for the second Annual Pet Costume Parade at Punta Gorda History Park, the Cairn Terrier Murphy was not one of the three winners for the pet costume competition.

Staff Report

PORT CHARLOTTE — The votes are in and the resounding winner of Sun Newspapers’ Halloween Pet Costume Contest is Murphy the terrier.

Dressed impressively and creatively as Beetlejuice from the 1988 Tim Burton movie starring Michael Keaton, Murphy and his owner, Kathy Ribik, win $25 courtesy of Sun Newspapers.

The public was invited to submit photos of pets in costume and vote for the best last week at yoursun.com

Murphy as Beetlejuice garnered an overwhelming 75% of the votes.

To see photos of other pets in costume visit yoursun.com/charlotte.

