Staff Report
PORT CHARLOTTE — The votes are in and the resounding winner of Sun Newspapers’ Halloween Pet Costume Contest is Murphy the terrier.
Dressed impressively and creatively as Beetlejuice from the 1988 Tim Burton movie starring Michael Keaton, Murphy and his owner, Kathy Ribik, win $25 courtesy of Sun Newspapers.
The public was invited to submit photos of pets in costume and vote for the best last week at yoursun.com
Murphy as Beetlejuice garnered an overwhelming 75% of the votes.
To see photos of other pets in costume visit yoursun.com/charlotte.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.