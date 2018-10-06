Benefit car wash today
October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and the Charlotte County Clerk of the Court office is supporting victims of domestic violence by holding a car wash to raise money for the Center for Abuse and Rape Emergencies (C.A.R.E.) Victim Services Center of Charlotte County.
The car wash will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at the Punta Gorda office of Charlotte State Bank & Trust, 2331 Tamiami Trail. About 20 people from the clerk’s office are expected to participate.
A $5 minimum for each car wash is requested, but donations in any amount are appreciated. For more information, call 941-833-3036.
Meet and Greet at the Library
The Friends of the Punta Gorda Library, 424 W. Henry St., Punta Gorda, will host a Meet & Greet from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 9. Meet other library patrons and employees and share sips and eats. Tickets to the Friends’ Annual Luncheon with Paula Mclain in January will also be on sale at that time. For more information, call 941-833-5460.
Free guided walks offered
Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center and the Charlotte County Natural Resource Department will be conducting the following free programs this month. All programs can be found at www.ChecFlorida.org. Unless noted, all walks begin at 9 a.m. For directions or further information, call Cedar Point Environmental Park at 941-475-0769:
Today: Join Greg Brezicki on a guided walk through the pine flatwoods of 115-acre Cedar Point Environmental Park in Englewood. Meet at the Visitor’s Center.
Oct. 8: Join Al Squires on a guided walk through Tippecanoe II Mitigation Preserve in Port Charlotte. This 150-acre preserve is home to several families of the threatened Florida scrub jay. Meet in the parking lot.
Oct. 20: Join Al Squires on a guided walk through the scrub and pine flatwoods of 217-acre Amberjack Environmental Park in Cape Haze. Meet in the parking lot at the end of Gasparilla Pines Blvd.
Oct. 21: Join Greg Brezicki on a guided walk through the old growth pine flatwoods and mangrove fringe of 125-acre Oyster Creek/Ann Dever Regional Park in Englewood. Meet at the San Casa entrance.
Oct. 25: Explore the “Myths & Mysteries of Migration” with Kate Borduas at 10 a.m. at Bayshore Live Oak Park in Port Charlotte. Kate will focus on the fall and spring migration of birds that we see here in Florida. Reservations advised.
LLI Fall coffee scheduled
LLI Fall Coffee and Registration to highlight the fall season of classes, trips, book club meetings and special events will be held on Oct. 16, at the FSW Charlotte Campus auditorium at 26300 Airport Road, Punta Gorda.
Come for a free cup of coffee beginning at 9 a.m. and a free and light-hearted discussion of "Writing for Fun, Friendship, History and Not Much Profit" by the Writers Group of Arcadia at 10 a.m. This is free and open to the general public. For more information, call 941-637-3533.
Plant sale offered
The Peace River Botanical & Sculpture Gardens will be offering a plant sale on Oct. 27 during its normal operating hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Not only will the Garden Committee be offering plants for sale to the public, but other local vendors, who will share their specialized plants or accessories, will be available. Admission to the sale is free, but for attendees who wish to visit the entire Gardens, admission may be purchased.
Lecture at Bayshore Live Oak Park
Join Florida Master Naturalist, Kate Borduas, at 10 a.m. on Oct. 25 as she discusses, “The Myths and Mysteries of Migration”, at Bayshore Live Oak Park, 23157 Bayshore Road, Port Charlotte. Kate will focus on the fall and spring migration of birds that we see here in Florida and she will explain how and why birds are able to make these epic journeys.
This program is presented by Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center. For information and/registration for this free program, call 941-475-0769.
Artist reception to be held
Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery, 9400 Indian Spring Cemetery Road, Punta Gorda will host its Halloween artist reception featuring "The Language of Art" by DEDO from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. on Oct. 18. Come enjoy the many ways to interpret art. Listen to George Voss on keyboard playing classic 70’s and 80’s Rock. Play Talking Heads trivia and remember the Doors. Food and wine and provided. Costumes welcomed but not required. For more information, call Rick at 941-639-1171.
Flea market extravaganza
Charlotte County Fair Flea Market Extravaganza will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 20 at the fairgrounds, 2333 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte. Tools, toys, hobby, electronics, arts and crafts and more. Free admission and free parking. Proceeds benefit the nonprofit Fair Association.
Torch run
The Law Enforcement Torch Run-way 5K will take place at 7 a.m. on Oct. 20 on the runways of the Punta Gorda Airport, 28000 Airport Road, Punta Gorda. This run will take place prior to the air show. Participants will receive a general admission ticket into Saturday's show along with a T-shirt. Medals will be given to the first 300 runners to enter, and placement medals will go to the 1st, 2nd and 3rd place in women's and men's division. Advance online registration is $40 or $45 at the gate. Proceeds benefit Special Olympics Florida. For more information, call 833-743-3437 or www.floridaairshow.com/torch-run/
Phantoms of the Orchestra fundraiser set
The Phantoms of the Orchestra, a volunteer group which supports the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra, is sponsoring a fundraiser entitled: “It’s an Italian Dinner Party and a Tribute to Italian Opera” at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 18 at the Punta Gorda Woman's Club, 118 Sullivan St., Punta Gorda. Along with fun, Opera music and games (Italian Opera Trivia), there will be an Italian American meal of spaghetti and meatballs, salad, garlic bread and dessert for $20 per person. (Bring your own wine, along with a few dollars for the wine and basket auction.) The event is open to the public. Call Janet Wilcox at 813-708-3292 by noon on Oct. 16 to make your reservations. All proceeds support the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra.
Free Veteran's Day concert
The Commodores, The Jazz Band Of The U.S. Navy Band, Washington, D.C., will be presenting a free concert on Veterans’ Day, Nov. 11, at 3 p.m. at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. The concert is sponsored by the Charlotte Harbor Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America and The Silver Kings Marching Band Of Charlotte High School. Tickets are available and can be picked up at the box office of the Charlotte Performing Arts Center, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets must be picked up in person and are limited to four per person.
Guardian Ad Litem child advocate orientation
The Florida Guardian Ad Litem program supports volunteers who advocate for the best interests of children in Charlotte County who have been abused, neglected or abandoned by the adults in their life. If you are interested in being a champion for the children in your community, attend a one-hour orientation at the GAL office 18500 Murdock Circle Bldg. B Suite 203, Port Charlotte. Orientations will be held at noon on Oct. 29. Open to all full-time residents at least 21 years of age with 8 to 10 hours monthly to volunteer on their own schedule with staff support and free training. For more information or to sign up for orientation, call 941-613-3233.
Taco Tuesday to benefit United Way
Charlotte Behavioral Health Care, 1700 Education Way, Punta Gorda, will host Taco Tuesday to benefit the United Way of Charlotte County on Oct. 16. Build your own taco for only $5 with 100 percent of the proceeds donated to the United Way. The build-your-own taco bar will be open from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. in Building B. Come pick up lunch for your whole office while donating to a great cause. For more information, contact Kelly Pomerville, director of Marketing and Public Relations at Charlotte Behavioral Health Care, at 941-639-8300 Ext. 2275.
Community Cats of Charlotte fundraiser
Community Cats of Charlotte, a non-profit, trap-neuter-return program for feral or free roaming cats in Charlotte County, will hold a yard sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 20 at 4121 Tamiami Trail, Charlotte Harbor. There will be something for everyone. Donations of cat food will also be accepted.
AAUW meeting scheduled
The Punta Gorda/Port Charlotte Branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) will meet at 11 a.m. on Oct. 11 at the Charlotte Harbor Yacht Club, 4400 Lister St., Port Charlotte.
Club members will discuss the part they will be playing in the October 2018 Air Show later in October. Members are working in several ways with both the Air Show and the Western Michigan University aviation program to promote student interest in aviation careers.
AAUW membership is open to women who support the mission of promoting educational opportunities and work equality for all women. Since 1881, AAUW has been the leading voice for women and girls. In the United States, it has more than 170,000 members and supporters, 1000 branches, and 800 college/university partners. The organization promotes equity for all women and girls, life-long education, and positive societal change. Its work extends globally through membership in the International Federation of University Women.
To learn more about the Punta Gorda/Port Charlotte AAUW Branch, contact Cheryl Green 941-347-8040. To make reservations for the meeting's optional lunch, call Janice Kearns 941-235-0151 by Oct. 8.
Food drive to benefit Homeless Coalition
The Fresh Jersey Tomatoes (a group of women originally from New Jersey who now reside in Charlotte County), are holding a food drive to benefit the Homeless Coalition in Charlotte County in association with the Harry Chapin Food Bank. Decorative boxes will be located at some favorite local retail stores and restaurants, donations of nonperishable foods would be greatly appreciated. The drive will continue through Nov. 1. There will be a table at the Third Thursday-Wine Walk on Oct. 18.
Wine and cheese reception
The Visual Arts Center, 210 Maud St., Punta Gorda, will present awards for Harvest of Art at an opening reception at 5 p.m. on Oct. 11, Wine and cheese receptions are free and open to the public, providing a great opportunity for networking within the Arts community.
Lecture series offered
The Visual Arts Center, 210 Maud St., Punta Gorda, will host “Lunch & Art History” lecture series with Baila Miller at 11:30 a.m. on Oct. 12. Join for lunch and a fun art and history lecture with Baila Miller. Baila Miller's Fine Arts programs are high-quality fun lectures that explore the role of paintings, sculpture, photography and many other areas of the arts in the development of modern culture. Lunch is 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., followed by the lecture from 1 p.m.-2 p.m. Cost is $30 per person. For more information, call 941-639-8810.
Habana Nights
Join for a sizzling night of Latin dancing, hosted by Higher Ground Performing Arts from 7 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 13, at The Punta Gorda Isles Civic Center, 2001 Shreve St., Punta Gorda.
The event will include a live musical performance from Cuban musician/performer Renesito Avich, hors d’oeuvres, music, dancing and a complimentary Salsa lesson from Higher Ground at 7:30 p.m. Cash bar will be available. Cost is $35 per person. Suggested attire: Evening casual (Guayaberas, Cocktail Dresses). Open to the public, must be 18 or older. For more information, visit www.highergroundperformingarts.net.
Concerts and Cabarets Season at Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association
The PGICA Concerts and Cabarets entertainment season is off to a swinging start at 7 p.m. on Oct. 19, at 2001 Shreve St., Punta Gorda with the popular jazz quintet from Sarasota, Hot Club SRQ.
All concerts and cabarets performances are open to the public. Tickets for most performances are $20. For more information about the series and to make reservations, call the PGICA office at 941-637-1655 or purchase tickets online www.PGICA.org.
Florida International Air Show
The Florida International Air Show will be held on Oct. 19-21 at the Punta Gorda Airport, 28000 Airport Road. On Friday, gates open at 5 p.m. with performances from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Evening show featuring aircraft displays, aircraft performances and a finale fireworks show. Saturday and Sunday gates open at 9 a.m. with performances from noon to 3:30 p.m.
Exact performance schedules will not be announced as these times are subject to change. Please note: there are several factors that affect the schedule such as weather, aircraft concerns, and other circumstances beyond control of the Florida International Air Show.
To purchase tickets, go to boxoffice.etix.com/ticket/v/13227/punta-gorda-airport?cobrand=FloridaInternationalAirShow.
County Commission meeting scheduled
The Charlotte County Board of County Commission, acting ex-officio as the governing board of the Murdock Village Community Redevelopment Agency, will conduct a meeting at 10 a.m. on Oct. 9, or as soon thereafter as it may be heard, in Room 119 of the Charlotte County Administration Center, 18500 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte. Discussions include, but are not limited to, a resolution to transfer land title from Murdock Village CRA to Charlotte County.
The meeting is open to the public and citizens are invited to speak on agenda items only. For more information, call 941-764-4941.
Quarter Frenzy planned
Business and Professional Women of Charlotte County will play host to a Quarter Frenzy Auction at 6 p.m. on Oct. 11 at the 24 Twenty One Event Center, 2421 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. Bring a roll or two of quarters for your chance to win prizes and baskets. Bidding paddles cost $3 for one or 3 for $7. Local vendors will be on hand for other purchases. Refreshments for sale. Proceeds fund education scholarships for women in Charlotte County for the 2019 school year. For more information, go to BPWCCFL.ORG or call 941-205-2714.
Harbor Nights
Harbor Nights will take place from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Oct. 20 at Laishley Park, Punta Gorda. Harbor Nights is a charity event filled with dinner, open bar, dancing, live and silent auction. No Filter will be the live entertainment. It is a beach casual event so dress accordingly. This charity event is key to the YMCA’s ability to open our doors to all in our community as proceeds from this benefit go directly to the Children and Families Scholarship Funds and programs in Charlotte County served by The SKY Family YMCA. For more information, visit www.swflymca.org.
Harboritaville-Magic on the Water
Harboritaville, Magic on the Water, will take place from 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 20, on the great lawn at FourPoints by Sheraton Hotel, 33 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. The event celebrates the music of Jim Morris featuring The Big Bamboo Band, Jimmy Parish & the Waves and Drop Dead Dangerous. Ticket prices start at $20 per person. For more information, visit www.puntagordachamber.com.
C.A.R.E. Auxiliary luncheon planned
The C.A.R.E. Auxiliary Society of Charlotte County is excited to announce its upcoming luncheon at noon on Oct. 23. This is the fifth year Doug Amaral has so graciously hosted our event at the River City Grill, 131 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. Over the years our luncheon has been one of the Auxiliary’s most popular events featuring our C.A.R.E “Baskets” so creatively and generously donated by our members. Everyone is invited. Cost is $25 and checks should be made to the C.A.R.E. Auxiliary Society, P.O. Box 496566, Port Charlotte, FL 33949-6566. For reservations and additional information, contact the event chair, Susan Klein, at 941-380-3186 or susanklein10@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.