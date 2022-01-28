The Betty White Challenge (#BettyWhiteChallenge), started on social media to memorialize the iconic actress, has brought in thousands of dollars for area animal shelters.
As reported in The Daily Sun, the challenge asked people to donate to their local animal shelter in her name, on or before Jan. 17 which would have been White's 100th birthday.
White died on December 31.
"We received $12,000, said an exuberant Joanne Cacciapaglia, who volunteers for the Animal Welfare League in Charlotte Harbor.
But she wasn't the only one excited. Pamela Sennott, marketing and communications manager for Suncoast Humane Society in Englewood, said, "We got $16,791 and it's still trickling in."
"We were very shocked," she said, of the outpouring from those who wanted to do something in White's name.
"We raised $5,045 on our Facebook page, but also through other outlets," Sennott added.
EARS Animal Rescue of Englewood received $2,500. "To be honest, we didn't know what to expect," said executive director Todd Zimmerman, who said he was "pleasantly surprised." He added, "A lot of people stopped by to donate; it was awesome."
Lisa Voigt, shelter manager for St. Francis Animal Rescue of Venice, said the rescue took in a total of $16,700. Of that amount, some $10,000 was individual donations, and another $6,700 was in matching grants. "We did really amazing; it was definitely very successful," she said.
The Flanzer Foundation (www.flanzerfoundation.org) on its website offers a variety of different nonprofits whose donations it will match up to $500, Voigt explained.
But many gave cash or wrote checks. She recalled being at a public adoption site where "People were coming in and handing me money."
Voight said the Sarasota County Humane Society was featured on TV's Good Morning America, where a major corporation presented it with a check for $20,000.
During that segment, aired on January 17, it was announced the Sarasota County Humane Society and four others would split $100,000 donated by MARS, Inc.
Canine Castaways in Arcadia, a nonprofit that fosters small dogs and tries to find homes for them, also participated in the challenge, but a spokesperson was unavailable for comment.
If you missed the Betty White Challenge and wish to donate in here name, here is the information for local organizations:
Animal Welfare League, 3519 Drance St., Port Charlotte, FL 33980, 941-625-6720, www.awlshelter.org.
EARS Animal Rescue Sanctuary, 500 N. Indiana Ave,, Englewood, FL 34223, 941-681-3877, www.earsanimalrescue.com.
St. Francis Animal Rescue of Venice, 1925 South Tamiami Trail, Venice, FL 34293, 941-492-6200, www.sfarvenice.org or www.flanzerfoundation.org.
Suncoast Humane Society, 6781 San Casa Drive, Englewood, FL 34224, 941-474-7884, www.humane.org.
Canine Castaways, Arcadia. 863-491-6888, www.caninecastaways.org.
