Beyond Ourselves gives to Homeless Coalition

The Beyond Ourselves group of the Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association gifted The Homeless Coalition on Dec. 3 with a check for $7,500, which was its share from the group’s fundraising gala in early November. The group also gifted 340 gift-wrapped shoeboxes containing personal care items for the area’s homeless. Pictured in front of two vans holding the shoebox trove are Ellen Jodway, Pat Smith, The Homeless Coalition’s David Ramey and Darcy Woods, and Pat Halloran.