Beyond Ourselves gives to Homeless Coalition

The Beyond Ourselves group of the Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association gifted The Homeless Coalition on Dec. 3 with a check for $7,500, which was its share from the group’s fundraising gala in early November. The group also gifted 340 gift-wrapped shoeboxes containing personal care items for the area’s homeless. Pictured in front of two vans holding the shoebox trove are Ellen Jodway, Pat Smith, The Homeless Coalition’s David Ramey and Darcy Woods, and Pat Halloran.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.