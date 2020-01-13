Beyond Ourselves group gives to Peace River Wildlife Center

The Jan. 10 grand opening of the Peace River Wildlife Center’s new hospital and rehabilitation center in Punta Gorda was also an occasion for the Beyond Ourselves group of the Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association to present a check for $7,500 to the PRWC. The money was raised at the Beyond Ourselves Bash dinner/dance fundraiser held in November. Pictured are Marie Metge, Beyond Ourselves president Deb Griffith, Barb Taylor, Dr. Robin Jenkins, Valerie Wolfrey, PRWC Executive Director Callie Stahl, David Hayes, Kathy Amhrein, Deb Huddleston and Pat Campagna.
