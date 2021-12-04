Bidding was fast and furious Saturday at the Premier Auction Group's classic car auction, but the one vehicle attracting some of the most attention out of 400 being auctioned was a 1932 Ford roadster.
The car was prominently parked outside the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center prior to its being driven inside. When vehicle number 504 (the roadster) came up for auction, there were multiple bidders.
John Davidson, executive director of Crossroads Hope Academy, looked on as the bidding commenced. He had a stake in how the bidding went, as all of the proceeds from the roadster were earmarked for the nonprofit foster home for boys in Punta Gorda.
The action continued for a few minutes minutes until the winner offered $37,000.
"What a blessing to have such a generous offer on the Ford," said Davidson.
Craig Henry, president of the Peace River Car Club whose members serve as volunteers at the Premier auctions by driving and parking the vehicles, said several days before the auction that he expected the winning bid to come in between $25,000 and $35,000.
The roadster was donated by a person who chose to remain anonymous. That same person donated a classic car to be auctioned for the benefit of Crossroads a few years ago; at that auction $31,000 was the winning bid.
Davidson said, "I’m happy for the donor and I’m happy for the car club. I spoke to club president Craig Henry, and he was very pleased with the price we got for the car."
Like every other nonprofit and business, Crossroads Hope Academy has been struggling during the pandemic. It has to raise $17,000 in fundraising each month to fill the gap between operating costs and the money it receives from the state and child welfare agencies.
"December is our biggest month for donations and getting an extra $37,000 dollars right before Christmas will really help carry us into the new year," said Davidson.
