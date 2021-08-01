Just when local Realtors thought the market couldn’t go much higher, it did.
June statistics from Realtors of Punta Gorda-Port Charlotte-North Port-DeSoto, which has some 1,400 members, shows sellers are getting 100% or more of their original listing price.
Bill Dryburgh, president of the Realtors association, said, “They’re coming here — we’re in the hot zone of where people want to live.”
He alluded to some national headlines predicting there would be a slowdown, saying, “I don’t see it affecting us; we’re where people want to go.”
He said the four states bringing the most buyers to Charlotte County and Punta Gorda are from California, New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania, adding that the area is seeing an increasing number of buyers from Virginia, West Virginia and Ohio.
He said more buying activity in June and continuing into July is due to families with children who want to get settled into their new homes before school starts around the first week of August.
He also attributed the attraction to our area having “clean air, a low crime rate, a warm climate, good schools, and a solid medical community.”
As for the price of a house, townhome or condo in Charlotte County, don’t expect to make a counter-offer, as in June they were selling for 100% or more of the original listing price, with some getting multiple offers, resulting in “bidding wars.”
Dryburgh gave an example of how much the area has appreciated in value; he pointed out a home on Olympia Avenue in the historic section of Punta Gorda near Fishermen’s Village, that is on the market for over $1 million.
Charlotte County single-family homes
The average sale price was $374,504 in June compared with $299,104 in June of last year. This was a 25.2% increase from a year ago.
Meanwhile, inventory was shrinking. In June there was a one month supply of single-family homes versus a little over three months of inventory in June last year.
Most homes (158) sold were in the $300,000-$399,999 range; 105 sold for $250,000-$299,999; 92 brought $400,000-$599,999; 81 went for $200,000-$249,999; 58 sold for $150,000-$199,999; 55 garnered $600,000-$999,999; 19 sold for $100,000-$149,999; 15 went for $1 million or more; two sold for $50,000-$99,999; and one sold for less than $50,000.
Single-family homes sold quickly in June, when the median time to contract was just seven days compared with 56 days a year ago. Meanwhile, the median time to sale was 52 days versus 103 days in June 2020.
There were 586 closed sales in June, which was a 38.5% increase over last June when 423 homes were sold.
The number of buyers paying cash in June (246) was a 96.8% increase over June 2020 (125).
Townhomes and condos
The average sale price was $260,986 in June compared with $228,507 in June of last year, or a 14.2% increase.
Meanwhile, inventory was shrinking. In June there was less than a month’s supply of inventory — 0.6, versus 5.6 months of inventory in June 2020.
Most townhomes and condos (32) sold were in the $100,000-$149,999 range; 21 sold for $200,000-$249,999; 21 brought $250,000-$299,999; 17 went for $300,000-$399,999; 16 sold for $400,000-$599,999; 13 garnered $150,000-$199,999; 12 sold for $50,000-$99,999; and six went for $600,000-$999,999.
Like single-family homes, townhomes and condos also sold quickly in June, when the median time to contract was just 10 days compared with 93 days a year ago. Meanwhile, the median time to sale was 51 days versus 129 days in June 2020.
There were 138 closed sales in June — an 89% increase from a year ago, which saw 73 sales.
Meanwhile, 87 buyers paid cash in June — an 81.3% over June 2020 when 48 buyers paid cash.
