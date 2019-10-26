PUNTA GORDA — The water was a deep blue, and so was the music, as in bluegrass, country and soul.
“To be young again,” Nashville-based J Edwards sang soulfully to hundreds on Saturday. His was just one of the many southern-style bands playing along Charlotte Harbor in the fourth annual Big Orange Music Festival at Laishley Park.
“The community needs things like this,” said Nick Nemek, who organized the festival with his dad, Matt Nemek of Edgewater Events.
Music-lovers on Saturday came from all over — Atlanta, Kentucky, New Hampshire and Florida — to take in the blues and the blue, blue water.
“This is what Florida’s about,” Sarasota’s Jamie Spinnell said.
Matt Nemek added: “We bring talent to Punta Gorda you just don’t get. Our lineup is people from all over the country,” he said, referencing this year’s headliners Blackberry Smoke and the Allman Betts Band.
Nemek anticipated 3,500 ticket sales by late Saturday. Their first festival four years ago had 1,200 attendees.
A percentage of this year’s proceeds go to Charlotte Behavioral Health Care and the Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps, Nemek said. Last year’s festival raised over $3,000 for other charities.
Edgewater Events’ next party is the Punta Gorda Tailgate, which starts at noon Nov. 30 at Laishley Park.
For more information, check www.edgewatereventsllc.com.
