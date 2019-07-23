ENGLEWOOD — A crowd of about 1,000 went quickly silent Saturday night for a few minutes in memory of Matt "One Shot" Huffman, the motorcyclist who died the day before in a crash along State Road 776.
The crowd was also asked to pray for "Tokie" Bobby Pridemore, another biker, who also crashed around the same time in a separate wreck just a few yards from the one that killed Huffman.
The moment of silence occurred at Englewood Bike Night on West Dearborn Street.
Norm Coleman, who heads Englewood Bike Nights, told the crowd Tokie Bobby was likely going to recover from the crash.
"He (Pridemore) would be here tonight had he not crashed. Please pray for Tokie Bobby and remember Matt Huffman and his family in your prayers," Coleman said.
On Tuesday, Nick Cuoco, gave an update on Pridemore, who remains hospitalized.
"He's off the ventilator, he's going to be healing for a while, but it's nothing as serious as head trauma or broken bones," Cuoco said.
According to Florida Highway Patrol spokesperson Lt. Greg Bueno, troopers worked two separate motorcycle crashes around 4:30 p.m. Friday near State Road 776 and Tea Street, just east of Bert's Black Widow Harley-Davidson.
Charlotte County Sheriff's Office had said westbound lanes on S.R. 776 in that area were shut down for several hours.
Huffman, 56, of Rotonda West, was driving a 2019 Harley-Davidson west on S.R. 776 on the inside lane. As he entered the turn lane and continued westbound, he struck a concrete curbed median, and was ejected off the motorcycle, according to FHP.
He died at the scene, and was not wearing a helmet. Toxicology results were pending, FHP said.
Pridemore and another rider also crashed around the same time just a few yards from the other crash, friends said. They were allegedly traveling with Huffman, who was ahead of them in the pack.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.