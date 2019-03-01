Some cities and counties in the region are aligned against a bill in the Florida House that strips away their ability to make rules on businesses.
It would make local governments prove any new business regulation they want to impose is justified to protect the public’s health, safety and welfare.
All cities and counties in the state would have to show their rules don’t restrict business. Regulations would have to be cost-effective, and only last two years after city and county leaders pass them by two-thirds majority vote.
The costs for any new business regulation would also have to be noticed to the public. Local governments would no longer be allowed to require their own licenses for certain construction-related jobs.
And it doesn’t end there.
The bill says: “Any local government regulation of a business or business entity adopted or imposed before July 1, 2019, expires on July 1, 2021.”
Old rules on businesses could still be readopted, though, if local governments meet the bill’s new requirements.
The bill, HB 3, from Rep. Michael Grant (R-Port Charlotte), has a good chance of passing successfully through the Legislature this year, he says.
The Senate “may be a tougher slog,” but Grant said he’s confident it will pass in the House.
It may see some adjustments through the Legislative process, but ultimately Grant believes a main premise of it will remain intact — local governments won’t be allowed to impose regulations that aren’t authorized by general law.
Even cities and governments opposing the bill before 2019’s Legislative session begins next week say they know how important this is for House leadership, including Grant, who was named House Majority Whip this year.
“Anytime there is a proposal to take decision making away from local voters and to take decision making away from everyday people and put it in the hands of a government that is hundreds of miles away should make everybody very concerned, because it stifles the will of the people and silences voices that often have no other outlet,” said Rebecca O’Hara, Deputy General Council for the Florida League of Cities.
But to Grant, too much government can be arbitrary and hurts businesses. That affects local economies by stifling job growth and increasing construction costs.
“We are not trying to take over local government, but we are trying to curtail over-regulation by local government,” Grant said.
However, O’Hara says the bill “would lead to greater uncertainty for businesses and individuals.” She pointed to the two-year sunset for business regulations under the bill as undercutting predictability and uniformity.
“I don’t think the bill is necessary,” O’Hara said because its underlying premise is wrong. There’s no evidence that local governments are not allowing businesses to flourish, she said.
Grant says it’s not one-sided. “We’re not asking local government to do anything we (state government) are not trying to do ourselves.”
Here’s a look at how the bill could affect business, and what local leaders have to say about it.
What it does (and doesn’t do)Will counties and cities not be permitted to dictate where a medical marijuana dispensary or any other business can be located?
No, Grant says.
“The bill is not exempting or preempting local government’s ability to zone anything,” he said.
The proposed legislation doesn’t require a governing body’s two-third majority vote for zoning regulations. It also doesn’t require that for regulations that would increase building costs by less than $750, nuisance ordinances or ordinances related to alcohol and tobacco.
Will counties and cities take monetary hits?
A Legislative analysis of the bill says: “The fiscal impact of the bill on local governments is indeterminate.”
O’Hara says there could be substantial costs to cities and counties.
“There will be a fiscal impact,” she said, but that’s not a number anyone has yet.
The bill’s requirement to perform a statement of regulatory cost analyses for local business regulations encompasses a potential host of actions taken by cities and counties. From contracts, permits, fees, to pretty much any type of decision or action taken by local government that affects a business, she said.
And that could conceivably be done multiple times a day. “We still don’t know how often this would be triggered,” she said, noting definitions in the bill are broad.
All that analysis requires staff time, possibly additional staff, and that’s more money a local government would need to spend.
Then, with the sunset and sunrise requirement in the bill, there are ordinances on the books that would be subject to that. So if local leaders wanted to keep them in place, the analyses would have to be done before a two-third majority vote, and a proposed business ordinance would still need to be noticed and published in a local newspaper.
“Publication costs for sunset and sunrise alone will have fiscal impacts,” O’Hara said.
But Grant says the intent of the bill is to eliminate any over-regulation of businesses where there’s no major impact on the health of citizens in any city or county of the state.
The bill was amended and supported Feb. 21 by a Business & Professions Subcommittee, and ultimately Grant thinks it would have an indeterminate positive impact on the private sector.
What about banning sunscreen, plastic straws or requiring septic to sewer conversion?
Grant points to an ordinance in Key West as an example for why this bill is necessary.
Imagine a tourist flying in from Miami and driving down to Key West for a vacation. They have chosen FDA-approved sunscreen that protects them against skin cancer, but then they’re told they can’t get it there. That’s because of a local ordinance that Grant says is based on science that is “suspect” where chemicals in sunscreen degrade local coral reefs.
So then all the tourist can buy is some “goopy” product they’ve never heard of and may not protect them as well against skin cancer. He said you would need gallons of the chemical in the locally banned sunscreens placed directly on the reefs for such impacts. And that’s unfair to those sunscreen makers that have been banned there and people who use them, he said.
So, that Key West ordinance would be one required to follow the rules of this bill.
Banning of plastic straws on area beaches would also be another example, according to Grant. An analysis would be required along with notice, supermajority vote, and sunset after two years.
In the end, it would also allow for reassessment to ensure local ordinances on businesses are effective before continuing them, he confirmed.
As for ordinances related to requiring septic-to-sewer conversion, however, Grant said he doesn’t think that would apply under the bill.
“Only business,” he said.
Can counties and cities keep making construction trade workers get local licenses?
Under the bill, local governments would no longer be allowed to require their own licenses for certain jobs like painting, flooring, cabinetry, interior remodeling, driveway or tennis court installation, decorative stone, plastering, stuccoing, tile, marble, granite, or terrazzo installation.
Why should some counties require a special license to paint, while others don’t? Grant asked.
According to a recent Charlotte County Commission workshop document analyzing license types by area jurisdictions, for example, Sarasota County and North Port don’t make painters get a special license. But Collier County, Charlotte County, Lee County and Punta Gorda, all do.
“I don’t know what they’re trying to do by putting another layer of government on top of what is already there,” he said, especially if there is no proof it increases public safety or health.
An intent of the bill, Grant said, is to free up or deregulate some of those small, peripheral professions that typically have not proven to be in need of licensing at the state level.
“Why license them at the local level?” he asked.
If there’s a need, then Grant said local government should tell lawmakers why.
“It doesn’t take away from the business taxes they might otherwise collect,” he added.
What our counties, cities sayCity of Punta Gorda leaders haven’t much to say about the bill yet.
“With this bill being in its early stages, the Punta Gorda City Council has not discussed this specific legislation yet,” said city spokesperson Melissa Reichert.
Charlotte County spokesperson Brian Gleason said the county is “aware of the proposed legislation and is reviewing the language for potential impacts on county policies and operations.”
Sarasota County, meanwhile, is past the review stage.
“Sarasota County would oppose this legislation as currently written, given its preemption of local authority,” said county spokesperson Drew Winchester.
Venice Mayor John Holic told the Venice Gondolier Sun there seems to be a predominance of bills that are preempting local powers.
“It’s just another one we’re going to have to fight. I don’t know why they’re doing things like this. We have the closest contact to the public and we know pretty much what they want.”
O’Hara from the Florida League of Cities said there are opportunities for consensus building on contentious issues that happen at the community level through workshops and local government meetings.
“The State Legislature does provide opportunities for citizen involvement, but it is very far away from the communities where people live and work on a daily basis,” she said.
City of North Port spokesperson Josh Taylor referred the Sun to the Florida League of Cities and said “typically, cities across Florida are against anything that limits Home Rule.”
And North Port Mayor Chris Hanks told the North Port Sun Tallahassee is always trying to chip away at home rule for cities.
“They have no idea what’s going on here in North Port,” Hanks said. “If they did, we would have a hospital by now. We are the boots on the ground.”
O’Hara said if local communities don’t like the job that their local elected officials are doing, than let the democratic processes work.
“A top-down approach from the state government is not the answer,” she said.
