PORT CHARLOTTE — A bill in the Florida House of Representatives threatens doctors like Ali Azima with future felony charges, and would ban most abortions he performs.
The bill (HB 235) filed this month by Rep. Mike Hill (R-Pensacola) would prohibit termination of a pregnancy if a doctor hears a fetal heartbeat, with limited exceptions.
According to the bill, the state “has a legitimate interest from the outset of a pregnancy in protecting the health of the woman and the life of the unborn human being who may be born.”
“This is not going to happen,” said Azima, who has practiced in Port Charlotte since the 1970s. “It’s unrealistic, and only wastes time by interfering with the civil rights of women.”
As he sat calmly at his desk in an office flanked by thin, wood paneled walls, Azima said if a woman wants to terminate her pregnancy that’s only for her to decide.
“It’s not a public matter. This is an invasion of the privacy of women,” he said.
A fetal heartbeat can be detected at about four weeks after conception, or six weeks after a woman’s last menstrual period. That’s before many women even realize they’re pregnant, according to Azima, Planned Parenthood and the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, which all oppose fetal heartbeat abortion legislation.
In Florida last year, 94 percent of abortions occurred in the first 12 weeks of pregnancy. Abortions at Azima’s clinic most commonly occur between seven and nine weeks, he said.
“The goal here is an outright ban,” said Stephanie Fraim, chief executive officer of Planned Parenthood of Southwest and Central Florida. “This is both unconstitutional and cruel.”
According to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, fetal heartbeat legislation is unnecessary political interference in the practice of medicine, and serves as a ban on abortion for most women.
Out of 67,897 abortions statewide in 2018, less than half a percent involved Charlotte County women. And just over 1 percent involved women from Sarasota County, state data shows.
To some people, these abortions can and should be stopped.
“Miracles happen every day. We pray for an end to abortion,” said Judy Saunders.
Usually about once a week, members of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, including Saunders, said they stand where they legally can around Azima’s office complex holding signs with their messages. They smile and waive at people going in, and at cars driving by.
Some waive back, or honk in support of their mission. But not all.
The clinic’s patients were quiet as they walked in and out. In the waiting room, they told staff about feeling uncomfortable by the people with signs outside.
Azima said he ignores the protesters, but feels they are harassing him and his patients. Some decide to continue their pregnancies and receive the offered help. Others do not.
“There are other options” to abortion, Saunders said. There’s adoption, and lots of other help available to women.
“Women do regret abortion,” a sign read.
“Pregnancy Careline Center 941-625-5576” stated another.
Hill’s bill would be effective July 1 if it prevails through the Legislature this year and gets the governor’s signature.
But there’s still a long way to go.
And even then, it would face legal challenges just as some similar bills in other states have, wasting public money along the way, according to Fraim of Planned Parenthood.
“I’m tired of women’s health care being their political football,” she said.
Rep. Mike Grant (R-Port Charlotte) said he is pro-life. He hadn’t read the bill last week, though, and didn’t know if it meets constitutional muster.
