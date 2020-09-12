Billy and Darth Vader are both about a year old. They are both very sweet and loving cats.
Darth Vader is very observant and is constantly looking for a perfect home for the two of them. She would love nothing more than to be in a loving home, and if you let her, she will make herself comfortable on your shoulder. Billy is a fun-loving, easy going male that loves attention. He’s always quick to give a meow to let people know that he’s wanting some affection. They both are feline leukemia positive and would need to be the only cats in the home or live with other leukemia-positive cats.
Molly is a beautiful Rottweiler-mix. She is 8 years old and very sweet. She is very laid back and loves to go for walks. She doesn’t seem to mind other dogs and would be a great family pet. She is heartworm positive and currently undergoing treatment. The stress of the shelter environment can be very challenging for dogs with heartworm. She would love to find a nice home with a quiet, comfortable place for her to spend the next few months recovering from her treatment.
The shelter is located at 3519 Drance St., Port Charlotte. It is currently operating by appointment only from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Prior to adoption, all animals are microchipped, spayed or neutered, dewormed, tested for heartworm and are current with their shots, including rabies.
Call 941-625-6720 or visit www.AWLShelter.org for more information.
