PORT CHARLOTTE — One local mom didn't handle rejection well when her kids were turned away from another child's birthday party.
Amanda Dohm, 36, of 12100 block of Helios Ave. in Port Charlotte, paid a visit to the alleged victim's house Thursday, arguing with her, asking if her children could visit a birthday party for the victim's child. The victim replied "no" and asked Dohm to leave, several times. The victim also suggested Dohm is a cheating wife, according to police records.
At which point Dohm got physical, punching and kicking, according to police. Dohm's husband intervened, pulling his wife from the victim's home.
But Dohm had left behind her phone and a broken fake fingernail.
Dohm's father later returned to get his daughter's phone.
The victim suffered a bloody lip, a bump on her cheek and a bruised ear. She was not named by investigators.
Dohm was charged Thursday with burglary with assault or battery. She was held in Charlotte County Jail Thursday with a bond of $25,000. She was released Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.