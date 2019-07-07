CONTACT US

Each week in Sunday’s Sun, we run free birthday announcements, along with a photo. Email your .jpg photo of the birthday boy or girl of any age, along with the person’s name, age, and birthday month and date, to Sherri Dennis at sdennis@sun-herald.com. For more information, call Sherri at 941-206-1010.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments