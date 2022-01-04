BJ's Wholesale Club's exterior is finished; opening day is slated for sometime later in January. Currently shoppers in Charlotte County have to travel to Sarasota, Fort Myers or Cape Coral which have BJ's stores.
Aside from putting finishing touches on landscaping and the parking lot, BJ's Wholesale Club in Port Charlotte looks as if it's just about ready for business. The opening will take place later this month.
BJ's Wholesale Club's exterior is finished; opening day is slated for sometime later in January. Currently shoppers in Charlotte County have to travel to Sarasota, Fort Myers or Cape Coral which have BJ's stores.
SUN PHOTO BY NANCY J. SEMON
Aside from putting finishing touches on landscaping and the parking lot, BJ's Wholesale Club in Port Charlotte looks as if it's just about ready for business. The opening will take place later this month.
PORT CHARLOTTE — It looks as if BJs Wholesale Club on Cochran Boulevard is about to open.
Aside from finishing touches at the gas pumps and landscaping, construction appears complete at the soon-to-open warehouse store in Port Charlotte.
The company recently announced the new, 103,120-square-foot warehouse store encompassing 20 acres, will open later this month but did not confirm a specific date.
Last year, when the firm announced it was coming to Port Charlotte, representatives for the company said the grand opening would take place by Black Friday, 2021.
The store is next to PetSmart on Cochran Boulevard. Other stores in the vicinity are Kohl’s and Home Depot.
Dave Gammon, executive director of the Charlotte County Office of Economic Development, said in an earlier interview the site consists of 26.5 acres, but some of the land consists of rights of way and a retention pond.
The store consists of a 3,092-square-foot liquor store and a 3,235-square-foot tire center, with the remaining 96,793 square feet for general merchandise and food.
Workers are coming and going to the store, and through sliding glass doors — with racks and shelves being put in place.
The landscaping was partially finished.
BJ’s Wholesale Club will join Sam’s Club as one of two such warehouse stores in the vicinity. BJ’s' other competitor is Costco Wholesale.
BJ’s Warehouse Club is no stranger to Florida where it has more than 30 locations, including Cape Coral, Fort Myers and University Park in Sarasota.
Nationwide, there are more than 230 BJ’s clubs and more than 150 BJ’s gas stations. The firm has 6 million members, according to the company’s website. A basic membership card costs $55 for a year.
A membership trailer is set up adjacent to the new BJ's, between Cochran Boulevard and Quesada Avenue.
Prior to the opening, it is offering membership specials. The $55 annual membership fee comes with a $40 digital gift card loaded to the membership card, and the $115 BJ's Perks Rewards card, which gives 2% cash back on most BJ's purchases, comes with an $80 digital gift card.
BJ’s is traded on the New York Stock Exchange, symbol BJ.
BJ’s was started by discount department store chain Zayre in 1984, in Massachusetts. Its name was derived from the initials of Beverly Jean Weich, daughter of Mervyn Weich, the president of the then-new company.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.