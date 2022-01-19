PORT CHARLOTTE - BJ's Wholesale Club is almost fully stocked and ready to welcome its first customers.
Set to open to the public Friday, the 105,000-square-foot store is the 34th in Florida, according to BJ's Communications Manager Kyle Byrnes. There are 225 total BJ's in the chain.
BJ's announced the new Port Charlotte location in May.
It was "sharing our expansion plans so that we can offer unbeatable value and convenience to even more shoppers," Byrnes said.
On Wednesday, workers were on forklifts, stocking shelves, and putting finishing touches in the massive store.
Byrnes gave a media tour Wednesday, noting the opening of the store "was not impacted by supply chain problems." He said BJ's "has navigated the pandemic while still delivering strong results, including expanding our footprint."
It is based in Westborough, Massachusetts and was created "to serve hardworking families up and down the U.S.," Byrnes said.
He said Port Charlotte's demographics indicated there are "families looking for smart savings and convenience." It is a place for "one-stop shopping," he said.
The facility includes everything from baby products; clothing; electronics — with technology advisers offering free, live help — including big screen TVs, iPhones and laptops; home gym equipment; sporting goods; outdoor furniture and fire pits; indoor furniture and office furniture; books; linens; housewares; small appliances; beer and wine, and hard liquor in the attached store; and numerous grocery items.
The left rear side of BJ's contains separate food areas with large wall signs for a bakery, deli, and meat area where butchers will cut and package buyers' purchases.
The bakery offers free custom cake decorating. Photo-printed cakes are also available.
There is a massive frozen food section, and in the middle of it all are neatly arranged fruits, vegetables and salad mixes. There are also organic choices.
Workers were putting out produce, but the bakery counter and meats area was still to be filled on Wednesday.
BJ's carries its own Wellsley Farms and Berkey Jensen brands, Byrnes said.
"Our members can enjoy our exclusive brands of high-quality products at a remarkable value," he said.
Byrnes said BJ's is successful in competing with supermarkets and other member-based wholesalers.
It has an optical store inside and a gas station across from the store. It also offers a travel plan, home improvement service, and a tire shop.
He said is has about 100 employees now, but BJ's is looking to add between 20 and 50 more. Anyone interested in working at BJ's can visit https://www.bjs.com/careers/
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.