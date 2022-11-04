Walmart is kicking off the first of three Black Friday Deals for Days sales Monday.
At 7 p.m., the sale begins with discounts for the first promotion run through Nov. 9. Members of Walmart+ have front-of-the-line access beginning at noon Monday.
Walmart won't price-match any of the Black Friday or Cyber Monday deals featured at other retailers.
Other retailers are releasing Black Friday ads online well before the traditional date, the Friday after Thanksgiving.
The second early Black Friday deals for Walmart are 7 p.m. begin online and in stores Nov, 14 through Nov. 16. Early access begins at noon and ends at 7 p.m. on Nov. 14. The third deals are 7 p.m. on Nov. 21 to Nov. 25 with early access from noon to 7 p.m. Walmart deals continue through Nov. 28.
After COVID-19 hit, retailers couldn't promote Black Friday in the traditional manner with crowded stores and long lines. Online shopping and limited crowds have become a Black Friday standard for the past two years.
Last year, 179.8 million shoppers made in-store and online purchases during the holiday weekend, exceeding the National Retail Federation's initial expectations by more than 21 million. The figure compares with 186.4 million shoppers in 2020 and is in line with the average of the last four years, according to the NRF's website.
Holiday spending is expected to be healthy even with recent inflationary challenges, the National Retail Federation announced last week. The holiday retail sales forecast for November and December will grow between 6% and 8% from 2021 to between $942.6 billion and $960.4 billion.
Last year's holiday sales grew 13.5% over 2020 and totaled $889.3 billion, shattering previous records, according to the NRF. Holiday retail sales increased about 4.9% over the past 10 years, with pandemic spending in recent years accounting for considerable gains in online shopping.
"In the face of these challenges, many households will supplement spending with savings and credit to provide a cushion and result in a positive holiday season," NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay wrote in a statement.
NRF Chief Economist Jack Kleinhenz said in the statement that this holiday season cycle is "anything but typical."
Despite record levels of inflation, rising interest rates and low levels of confidence, consumers have been steadfast in their spending.
"The holiday shopping season kicked off earlier this year – a growing trend in recent years – as shoppers are concerned about inflation and availability of products," Kleinhenz said. "Retailers are responding to that demand, as we saw several major scheduled buying events in October. While this may result in some sales being pulled forward, we expect to see continued deals and promotions throughout the remaining months."
NPR estimates the average shopper will spend about $832.84 on gifts, decorations and food, in line with the average for the last 10 years. NRF expects retailers nationwide will hire between 450,000 and 600,000 seasonal workers. That compares with 669,800 seasonal hires in 2021.
