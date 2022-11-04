ESblackfriday112418b (copy)

Prior to the pandemic, shoppers at the North Port Walmart lined the store at 6 p.m. when it opened Thanksgiving evening offering Black Friday deals. This year, Walmart is offering deals every Monday prior to Black Friday.

Walmart is kicking off the first of three Black Friday Deals for Days sales Monday.

At 7 p.m., the sale begins with discounts for the first promotion run through Nov. 9. Members of Walmart+ have front-of-the-line access beginning at noon Monday.


Email: elaine.allen@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments