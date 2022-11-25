At 9, Niko Woolard is a veteran Black Friday shopper. He was up and out the door hunting for bargains by 6:30 a.m. Friday.

"My mom (Jessica Hansen) slept through the alarm — but I got up," said the Kingsway Elementary School in Port Charlotte student Friday while checking out toys in Ollie's in Port Charlotte. "I have been coming to Black Friday since I was a baby."


Frank and Deanna Hargett

Frank and Deanna Hargett load a playset onto a cart at Ollies in Port Charlotte on Black Friday. They were on the hunt for bikes next. 
Old Navy

Julie Guinn, left, and her daughter Layne, right, laugh with their friend Amanda Pullen at the cute PJs in Old Navy in North Port on Black Friday.

Email: elaine.allen@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments