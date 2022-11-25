At 9, Niko Woolard is a veteran Black Friday shopper. He was up and out the door hunting for bargains by 6:30 a.m. Friday.
"My mom (Jessica Hansen) slept through the alarm — but I got up," said the Kingsway Elementary School in Port Charlotte student Friday while checking out toys in Ollie's in Port Charlotte. "I have been coming to Black Friday since I was a baby."
Friday he showed Angel Neketis, whom he calls "YiaYia" — Greek for grandma — some items he believed his cousins wanted for Christmas.
What does Niko want?
"I want toys, a skateboard and (Fortnite) V-Bucks (gift) cards."
Neketis is also a veteran shopper with five grandchildren. She remembers the days she had to leave her home Thanksgiving Day to stand on lines at the Port Charlotte Target at the wee morning hours.
"That line wrapped around the building," she said. "It's different this year. I think the stores ruined Black Friday by doing what they did before the pandemic. Black Friday is supposed to be on Friday and not Thursday. Even know there were a handful of stores open on Thanksgiving, the crowds aren't really heavy like they were in past years. We've already been to Walmart and it wasn't busy there when they first opened."
Deanna and Frank Hargett were the first on line at Walmart on Kings Highway in Port Charlotte, shopping for their 4,6 and 10 year-old children.
"It wasn't busy at all," Deanna said. "We have other stores to go to for the kids. But for our first time shopping on Black Friday, it's been pleasant."
Like so many others, the pair suffered hurricane damage and now have relatives living with them. They were looking to save some money and they did. They bought a five-foot tall outdoor game house for $129.99 at Ollie's.
"They sell for $500 in other stores," Frank said. "This is a good deal."
At Old Navy in North Port, Amanda Pullen was looking at dinosaur pajamas for her daughters Alivia, 9, Addyson, 7. and Avery, 3.
After the hurricane, Addyson left a note on her mother's dresser.
"It started out with Dear Santy," Pullen laughed. "My daughter wanted a cat, but she got one for her recent birthday, so I'm looking for other things. The big gift for the two oldest girls are ones that will make memories. It took a while, but I bought Taylor Swift tickets. It should be a great time for them."
While lots of Christmas PJs sold for $5 at the Cocoplum store in North Port, the Old Navy store in the Port Charlotte Town Center mall was closed. Part of the roof collapsed during the Sept. 28 hurricane.
A bright orange sign displayed in the window reads "UNSAFE, do not enter or occupy."
Rue21, Claire's, Foot Locker, and Champs were closed.
However, that wasn't the case with all of the stores at the mall. Long lines formed for the 8 a.m. reopening — the first time since Hurricane Ian.
Although it suffered damage, Dillard's was open as was nearby DSW and JC Penney. Bealls also suffered great losses and wasn't open. Nearby FYE and Yankee Candle, Hollister, Spencer's were open. Other stores open for business included Bladez, Dunkin's and Diamonds, Charlotte's Outlet, Sunglass Hut, Banter, Sisters Glow, Saturn 5 arcade, Journeys, Exotic Gems, Tropicana Outfits, American Eagle, Charlotte Mercantile, Recreational Warehouse, Regal 16 movie theater, Men's Place, Pink by Victoria's Secret, Torrid, Piercing Pagoda, Sephora, Simply Fabulous, the food court and seasonal kiosks.
At Spencer's employee Kayla Conrad made customers laugh while showing off battery operated Christmas sweaters. Employees spent the week stocking up on "naughty" holiday ornaments, sweaters and other stocking stuffers.
Meanwhile, the most popular store open in the mall was Bath & Body Works offering its "once a year" buy three and get three free sale. The line wrapped from outside the store with a wait time of about 15 to 30 minutes.
Joe Cioffi waiting in the line. But said he saved a huge amount and could "spoil" his four children.
"I saved about $500 and have all of the scents I need for the new year," said the North Port, co-owner of Kleen all Boats. "I've gone back to the truck once and will have to go again after my wife comes out of JC Penney. She has my credit card. I don't usually shop at the mall on Black Friday, but I saved a lot of money already today. I would say about $8,000."
Cioffi was also going to his usual places Kohl's, Target and Home Depot before calling it a day.
"It takes about 7 hours, but it's well worth it," he said. "I hate shopping. This is the only day I go out. I love the challenge of grabbing the last item on the shelf. If they are gone, I go up to the nice older lady at the cash register and ask her to find more in the back warehouse, there's usually always some extra back there. I also like shopping with my wife and friends. We spend time together, we laugh and the savings are worth it."
By noon, the Black Friday crowd was filling up the mall, despite Hurricane Ian's damage. Lines were long and parking spaces were hard to find, just like other places in the region on the busiest shopping day of the year.
