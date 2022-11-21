Before the pandemic hit in 2019, shoppers had to forego their turkey dinner to stand in line for the hottest bargains on Thanksgiving day. But that's not the case this year.

Many big-box retailers like Target, Walmart, Books A Million and Best Buy gave their staff Thanksgiving off this year. 


What stores are open Thanksgiving & Black Friday

Stores open on Thanksgiving Day

CVS - Most locations open, but may be on reduced hours

Walgreens - Most locations open; may be on reduced hours

Whole Foods - Most locations open until 4 p.m. 

Big Lots 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Dollar General 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Family Dollar 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Five Below 6 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Bass Pro Shops: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Old Navy: 3 p.m. depending on the location.

Michaels open 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Very few stores are opening on Thursday night for Black Friday, but check hours before visiting your location.

Open Black Friday

Apple: Most locations open at 8 a.m.

Bass Pro Shop: Opens 5 a.m.

Bath & Body Works: Opens 6 a.m.

Bed Bath & Beyond: Opens 6 a.m.

Belk: Opens 7 a.m.

Best Buy: 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Costco: 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Dick’s Sporting Goods: 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Dillard’s: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

GameStop: 7 a.m. in North Port

Home Depot: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Kohls: 5 a.m.

JCPenney: 5 a.m.

Lowe’s: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Macy’s: 6 a.m.to 11:59 p.m. in Sarasota or online

Michaels: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Old Navy: Open 12 a.m. until 11 p.m.

Sam’s Club: Opens at 8 a.m. for Club Plus members; 10 a.m. for regular members.

Target: Opens 7 a.m.

T.J. Maxx: 6 a.m. or 7 a.m., depending on location.

Ulta: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Walmart: 5 a.m.

Books A Million 7 a.m.

