Jaha Cummings

Jaha Cummings addresses fellow Punta Gorda City Council members about a proposal from The Blanchard House at one of his last meetings on the council.

PUNTA GORDA — In one of his last meetings, Punta Gorda City Council member Jaha Cummings asked the board to consider two proposals from the Blanchard House. 

The Blanchard House, a museum dedicated to the area's Black history, needs permission by the City Council to designate Punta Gorda as a national trail for the Seminole Maroon Freedom Trail and the Black Wall Street Trail through the National Park Service. 


Email: elaine.allen@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments