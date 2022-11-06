PUNTA GORDA — In one of his last meetings, Punta Gorda City Council member Jaha Cummings asked the board to consider two proposals from the Blanchard House.
The Blanchard House, a museum dedicated to the area's Black history, needs permission by the City Council to designate Punta Gorda as a national trail for the Seminole Maroon Freedom Trail and the Black Wall Street Trail through the National Park Service.
Cummings, who served six years as a City Council member, repeatedly explained to fellow members that the designations wouldn't cost taxpayers "any money." He said it would bring tourism and historical opportunities for students and visitors to learn about Punta Gorda's role in the Seminole Maroon Freedom and Black Wall Street.
Cummings said Punta Gorda is recognized for its "unique sociology" in its history as a city founded on the principles of mutual respect and shared prosperity among all of its residents.
The Blanchard House Institute is in the Historic District of Punta Gorda. Through the National Park Service and National historic trails, Punta Gorda would be added to prehistoric routes of travel that significant to the entire nation, he said.
"The trailhead for the National Seminole Maroon Freedom Trail begins in Florida," he said. "The Seminole Nation was created out of the alliance between the Creek and African Gullah peoples in Florida."
He said the development of the community is considered to be Phase 1 of Gullah history in Florida — in the early 16th century with a known relationship between Africans and Native Americans.
"Both groups resisted slavery and plantation society," he said. "The Native Americans encouraged Africans to leave and live in the forest with them. Phase 2 begins in the mid-17th century. As the English invaded Florida, the competition for African labor increased. Africans continued to resist within plantation society by creating their own culture called Gullah. By the late 17th century, many of these Gullah people began to leave the English plantation system in search of promised freedom in Florida."
Maroon societies began to thrive in Florida in the 18th century. Native Americans were infused into Gullah culture and vice versa. The Gullah language changed into the Afro Seminole Creole language in Florida. They developed further into the Black Seminoles, he explained.
From 2011-13, The Blanchard House Museum hosted two exhibits about the Seminoles, "The Seminole Wars, Slaves, Maroon, and Black Seminoles" and “The Southern Underground Railroad and the Seminole Wars."
Cummings said The Seminole Maroon Freedom Trail is a "one-of-a-kind immersive economic and cultural trail honoring and connecting the Seminole Maroon legacy in Florida, Oklahoma and Texas in a national narrative of enduring freedom."
Cummings said the trail could use the "EdTech" system for students on field trips. Schools could also develop an educational program to discover a "deeper understanding of what it means to be free," he said.
Students could also learn about the "Black Seminole quest for freedom is not only a Floridian, Oklahoman, or Texan story, but an American story of freedom." He said The Seminole Maroon Freedom Trail links communities in Florida, Oklahoma and Texas through the celebration of the migration from Florida to Oklahoma and Texas in search of freedom.
"This Trail promotes a spirit of civic engagement, entrepreneurship, cultural production and community building," Cummings said.
Punta Gorda Mayor Lynne Matthews said she never saw the presentation before and wasn't prepared to vote on allowing the designation for either trail. She asked for Cummings to make the information available for all council members.
City Attorney David Levin said the item had to be properly noticed on the council agenda. Cummings said it was mislabeled on the agenda. He said there wasn't a request to create a Black Wall Street, a new trail or expansion of Punta Gorda. He said there was confusion over the issue.
All the Blanchard House requests is a designation of the two trails. Funding could come from grants and other sources to help after the council approved the designation, he said.
Vice Mayor Debby Carey said she wasn't sure if she wanted Punta Gorda to be the place that, "led Indians to a massacre."
Cummings said that wasn't the case. He said the people came to Florida to be free.
He said there should be no concern at how the historical designation facts are written as the verbiage comes from the U.S. Senate Congressional record.
Council Member Melissa Lockhart clarified the request was to put a marker in the area of where the old Black Wall Street was and where the Freedom Trail could be designated in Punta Gorda.
"This way when someone wants to find all of the areas where there was a Black Wall Street before it disappeared for low-income housing that wasn't needed or the trails where the Gullah people followed in Florida — there would be a historical location in Punta Gorda," he said.
Cummings said he is a fifth-generation resident of Punta Gorda, whose family has been in Punta Gorda since 1885. His great-uncle, Daniel Smith, headed the survey team that brought the railroad from Bartow to Punta Gorda. He said he's lived and seen the rich cultural history of Punta Gorda — which includes his grandmother Bernice Russell, who headed Charlotte County Senior Services.
The council voted to consider the requests at a future meeting.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.