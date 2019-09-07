Blessing of the Animals 2015

FILE PHOTO BY GORDON BOWER

Pastor Tim Stewart of Burnt Store Presbyterian blesses Libby Brasfield and her 17-year-old companion Fritz during the church’s first blessing of the animals a few years ago.

 FILE PHOTO BY GORDON BOWER

By LIZ HARDAWAY

Staff Writer

PUNTA GORDA — Blessings can come in four-legged, furry packages.

So why not return the favor?

Burnt Store Presbyterian Church will hold its fifth annual Blessing of the Animals starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5.

“We’re wishing them a good, long life,” said church elder Chuck Will.

Pastor Tim Stewart will bless any pet, Will said, even a snake. The church just asks people to keep their fur-babies in a cage or on a leash.

Last year, Pastor Tim blessed 39 dogs, six cats, two birds and a rabbit.

The event will be held at the church, at 11330 Burnt Store Road in Punta Gorda.

For more information contact the church office at 941-639-0001 or by e-mail to office@bspconline.org.

Email: Liz.Hardaway@yoursun.com

