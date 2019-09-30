The Florida Blood Center’s Bloodmobile needs donors and The Florida Blood Centers will be collecting blood on Sunday, Oct. 13, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Burnt Store Presbyterian Church (BSPC) in Punta Gorda.
There is a critical need for all types of blood. If supplies are not replenished it can lead to postponement of critical medical treatment so the blood center is asking eligible and new donors to donate as soon as possible. The “Thank You Gift” will be a free one Blood Cancer Awareness tee shirt, a key chain, a Chick-fil-A coupon card (while supplies last) and a wellness check up including blood pressure, cholesterol screening, iron count, pulse, and temperature.
For more information contact the church office at 941-639-0001 during normal business hours 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to noon on Friday or by e-mail to office@bspconline.org.
Burnt Store Presbyterian Church is at 11330 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda.
Trunk-or-Treat event
Two hours of fun are planned for Saturday, Oct. 19, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., at Gulf Cove United Methodist Church. There will be free food, crafts, a bounce house, and lots of candy. You can even get your family photo taken. Gulf Cove UMC is located at 1100 McCall Road in Port Charlotte, just ¾ miles south of the Myakka River on State Road 776 in the Gulf Cove area. For more information, contact the church at (941) 697-1747 or GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com. The church’s website is found at http://GulfCoveChurch.com.
Operation Green light
Offering Savings Event on Fees to Reinstate Driver Licenses
Operation Green Light through the Charlotte County Clerk’s Office offers savings on fees to reinstates driver's licenses from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., on Oct. 12 at Charlotte County Justice Center, 350 E. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda.
During Operation Green Light, Charlotte County customers with suspended driver licenses will have an opportunity to pay overdue court obligations, including traffic tickets, while saving up to 40% in additional fees. Customers may also be able to have suspended driver licenses reinstated.
For more information call (941) 743-1400.
United Way of Charlotte County grants
The United Way of Charlotte County announces the opening of its 2020-2021 grant cycle which includes funds provided by United Way of Charlotte County (UWCC) and funding administered on behalf of the Charlotte County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) and the City of Punta Gorda (COPG).
Funding will be allocated to non-profit partner agencies that administer programs addressing the root causes of poverty within the areas of education, financial stability, and health and wellness.
In addition, agencies must meet the following qualifications: Be a local non-profit tax- exempt corporation; provide health and human services locally; meet financial reporting standards; be controlled by a voting Board of Directors; be able to provide an annual audit prepared by an independent CPA; and have administrative expenses under 25% of their total agency budget.
To be eligible to apply for UWCC, BOCC, or COPG funding, ALL applicants are required to attend the mandatory "All Agency Grant Workshop". This training and information session will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 29, from 1-4 p.m. at the Publix Training Room, 180501 Murdock Cir, Port Charlotte (SunTrust building, 4th floor Suite 403).
The 2020 – 2021 Program Grant Guidelines and Program Grant Application package will be made available on the United Way of Charlotte County website unitedwayccfl.org beginning Monday, Oct. 14.
For more information, please contact Jen Coalwell at admin@unitedwayccfl.org, or call 941-627-3539.
Hickory Bluff Mound Historical Marker Dedication
The Charlotte County Commission will dedicate a new Charlotte County Historical Marker at 9 a.m., Wed., Oct. 9 at Live Oak Point, 5100 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. The marker honors the history of the Timucua Indians, part of the Safety Harbor culture, who once occupied the area.
In 1905, Clarence Bloomfield Moore, a wealthy, amateur archaeologist from Philadelphia excavated a mound located on the northern bank of the Peace River about half-mile north of the marker site.
Moore found the sand burial mound contained bones and pottery shards dating the mound to the Safety Harbor period (A.D. 900-1725.) Moore noted that the mound had been badly disturbed prior to his excavation. Today there is no evidence of the sand mound.
The sponsor of this historical marker is the Hickory Bluff Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
For information, contact Terri Crawford at 941-613-3189 or Terri.Crawford@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Vendors needed for arts and crafts show
Vendors of handcrafted items are invited to apply for a spot at the Creative Arts & Crafts Annual Fair. The show will be on Saturday Nov. 23, from 9 am- 3 pm at Punta Gorda. Call Cris at (704) 957-6311 or email madefromscratch@gmail.com for an application.
Chilling tales of Charlotte County
Charlotte County History Services will be presenting the living history program, Chilling Tales of Charlotte County, throughout the month of October.
This program will present the grisly tales lurking in the shadows of our area’s past. These stories will be presented as a reenactment through the point of view of the original pioneer settler.
Presentations will take place on:
· Oct. 8 from 2-3 p.m. at the Port Charlotte Library, 2280 Aaron St., Port Charlotte
· Oct. 22 from 2-3 p.m. at the Punta Gorda Charlotte Library, 401 Shreve St., Punta Gorda
· Oct. 23 from 2-3 p.m. at the Mid-County Regional Library, 2050 Forrest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte
· Oct. 28 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the Mid-County Regional Library, 2050 Forrest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte
This program is intended for an adult audience and will cover themes not suitable for children. Admission is free, and seating is first-come-first-served.
For information, contact Crystal Diff at 941-629-7278 or Crystal.Diff@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
'Nightmare at the museum'
The Military Heritage Museum in Punta Gorda will host a fun-filled "Nightmare at the Museum" on Friday, Oct. 25.
There will be a special film presentation will be held in the Gulf Theater at 7 p.m., featuring the Disney film, Tim Burton’s 'Nightmare Before Christmas'.
There will be lots of fun for the kids, including hot dogs, popcorn, candy and soda, as well as spooktacular treats.
Wear your favorite costume and receive a spooky discount.
Tickets are $10 per adult and $8 per youth, children under 5 are free.
The Military Heritage Museum is located at 900 West Marion Avenue in Punta Gorda. For more information visit www.militaryheritagemuseum.org or call 941-575-9002.
Happy Birthday Navy
The Military Heritage Museum in Punta Gorda will host an event commemorating the 244th Birthday of the United States Navy, on Oct. 12.
The United States Navy (USN) is the naval warfare service branch of the United States Armed Forces and one of the seven uniformed services of the United States.
With 336,978 personnel on active duty and 101,583 in the Ready Reserve, the U.S. Navy is the third largest of the U.S. military service branches in terms of personnel.
There will be a cake cutting ceremony located in the P-51 club at 12:30 p.m. along with first floor galleries. The event is free and open to the public.
The museum is at 900 West Marion Avenue in Punta Gorda. For more information visit www.militaryheritagemuseum.org or call 941-575-9002.
