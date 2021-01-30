PORT CHARLOTTE — Bluegrass music returns to Port Charlotte in February.
A Feb. 13 show at The William H. Wakeman III Cultural Center Theater features Highway 41 South and Friends Mike and Joy Beaumont.
The show runs from 1-4 p.m.
Tickets are $10 per person or $5 with membership.
A memberships costs $15 per year for a person 18 or older.
The William H. Wakeman III Cultural Center Theater at 2280 Aaron Street, Port Charlotte.
“Socially distanced seating at 50 percent capacity will be observed,” according to Mark Horn with the Southwest Florida Bluegrass Association. “CDC guidelines will be followed to keep this event safe for all. Masks required.”
For more information, visit southwestfloridabluegrass.org or contact Horn at 941-219-2256 or via email mchorn320@gmail.com.
