PUNTA GORDA - Punta Gorda police are working to recover a body found just before 7 a.m. today in the Peace River.
A boater located the body about a half mile east of the U.S. 41 northbound bridge. The boater called the police department, which began attempting to identify and recover the person.
Lt. Dylan Renz said the body was not very close to the shore, and he was not yet aware whether the individual was male or female, or an approximate age.
No additional information was immediately available.
