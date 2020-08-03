Boaters found the body of a male on the water’s edge at Stump Pass Park on Manasota Key in Englewood on Friday.

Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the scene Friday afternoon to investigate.

Monday morning, CCSO ruled the death a suicide.

If you or someone you know is at risk of suicide, call he National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 1-800-273-TALK (8255) a free, 24/7 confidential service that can provide people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress, or those around them, with support, information and local resources.

