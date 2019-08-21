Basilica Drive

PHOTO PROVIDED

North Port police investigate a body found face down in the water in the Gran Paradiso subdivision of the West Villages.

WEST VILLAGES — North Port Police identified the body of a man found in a Gran Paradiso pond last week.

The remains of Jose Gavarrete, 60, were discovered by a contractor Aug. 16 face down in a pond, about 200 feet from the road in the area of Basilica and Benissmo Drive in the West Villages subdivision.

Homes and roads along Basilica are currently under construction.

According to North Port Police, the last known address for Gavarrate is in Naples, but authorities said in a social media post Wednesday it appears he was homeless.

Authorities did not provide further details.

North Port Police said Gavarrete had been in the water several days. When he was found, he was wearing a blue shirt and work boots, reports show.

There were no signs of trauma, North Port Police spokesperson Josh Taylor said. An autopsy will be completed to determine cause and manner of death in the continuing investigation.

0
0
0
0
0

